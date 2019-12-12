Stickmen Brewing Adds Distribution in Seattle

TUALATIN, Ore. — Stickmen Brewing Company, in partnership with Browar Polska Distributing, is proud to announce their entry into the Seattle area markets with a targeted soft-launch in December, and a full-product launch in January.

Stickmen, well-known for their versatile offerings of unique experimental beers and year-round favorites, is excited to get their products into the hands of Seattle consumers.

“The Seattle market has always been part of our plan. With the success we’ve had in Oregon, Southern WA, and California markets, we were looking for the right partner to help us expand into Seattle,” said Tim Schoenheit, President and Founder of Stickmen Brewing Company. “We’re excited to work with the Browar Polska team to bring Stickmen beer to even more of Washington.”

Stickmen’s draft and packaged products are currently available via six distribution partners in Portland, Western and Central Oregon, Southwest Washington, the greater Seattle area, and the Bay Area of California. The team includes a Head Brewer, 3 Assistant Brewers, a Sales Manager, and a full-time Marketing Manager.

For more information including product availability, visit www.stickmenbeer.com

About Stickmen Brewing Company

Stickmen Brewing Company began in 2013 as a brewpub based in Lake Oswego, OR brewing on its 7-BBL system. In 2017, Stickmen opened a production brewery and taproom in Tualatin, OR. Principal owner and recipe creator, Tim Schoenheit, grew up in a home where new food experiences were the norm with exposure to many cuisines. This fostered his creativity and love of experimentation and has influenced his desire to offer a wide range of beer styles. Stickmen always maintains 22-24 different beers on tap, keeping year-round favorites, rotating seasonals, and offering plenty of experimental beers to keep things fresh and provide the markets they serve with innovative and unique craft beer.

About Browar Polska

Founded in 1998, Browar Polska, LLC. is a Seattle-based beer, cider, wine and spirits wholesale distributor that supplies world-class beverages to retailers, bars and restaurants throughout the state of Washington. Browar Polska sources and delivers award-winning beverages from around the world – from Poland to Guatemala – along with a selection of eclectic domestic craft beer. Comprised of imbibement-savvy individuals, the Browar Polska team is passionate about bringing the world’s best drinks to you. Learn more at browarpolska.com or follow @browar_polska

For More Information: https://stickmenbeer.com/