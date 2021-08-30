Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer Unveils New Packaging

LINCROFT, N.J. – Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer, America’s first-ever, root beer flavored, low calorie hard seltzer inspired by the Stewart’s classic flavor, unveils new eye-catching packaging for its Root Beer, Orange Cream, Raspberry Lime and Black Cherry flavor. The striking design features the renowned diamond-shaped, orange Stewart’s logo front and center, with a white background sporting “Iconic Just Got Spiked” in colors that suggest their particular flavor. The company also announces its “One Classic Deserves Another” campaign that showcases the pairing possibilities of its sparkling sippers with favorite foods across the U.S.
“Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer brings nostalgic American flavors honed over nearly a century to a new generation,” says Peter Strahm, CEO, Stewart’s Enterprises, Inc. “The Stewart’s brand has its roots in roadside dining and our new spiked seltzers carry on this tradition by being eminently complementary to the foods that we all love, from pizza and burgers to local and regional specialties. Our new packaging celebrates our iconic logo, which is recognized by millions across the country, in a fresh and relevant way.”
A Marriage of Icons Across the U.S.: Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer and Classic Local Fare
Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer is conducting consumer research to determine which of its flavors best complement iconic local dishes, which is being shared on social media (#SpikedLiked):
- New York – Hot Pastrami Sandwich + Stewart’s Black Cherry Spiked Seltzer
- New York – Classic New York Pizza + Stewart’s Root Beer Spiked Seltzer
- New Jersey – Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese Bagel + Stewart’s Orange Cream Spiked Seltzer
- Massachusetts – Lobster Roll + Stewart’s Raspberry Lime Spiked Seltzer
- Pennsylvania – Cheesesteak Hoagie + Stewart’s Raspberry Lime Spiked Seltzer
- Connecticut – Clam Pizza + Stewart’s Root Beer Spiked Seltzer
- Rhode Island – Stuffies (aka Stuffed Quahogs) with Stewart’s Black Cherry Spiked Seltzer
- Colorado – Smothered Mexican Burger + Stewart’s Black Cherry Spiked Seltzer
- Kentucky – Burgoo + Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer
A New Line of Low Calorie, All-American Hard Seltzers Unlike Any Other
- Brings the iconic Stewart’s brand, with 97 years of heritage, to a new generation and a new range of drinking occasions in the form of hard seltzers
- Developed and distributed by Stewart’s Enterprises Inc (SEI), Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer is a line of low-calorie, sessionable hard seltzers inspired by classic, beloved natural flavors that were first crafted almost a century ago
- Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer carries the legend forward, paying homage to classic Americana and nostalgia while adding a modern twist, adapting it to today’s market and appealing to Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X
-
- It is a low calorie, low sugar way to enjoy classic Stewart’s flavors
- Appeals to traditional Stewart’s fans, as well as hard seltzer enthusiasts
- Resonates across all ethnicities and equally among men and women
Compatible with a Healthier Lifestyle for Guilt-Free, Adult Refreshment
- Low Calorie (100 calories)
- Low Sugar (0g or 1g)
- Low Carb (1g)
- Sessionable at 5% ABV
- Natural Flavors
- Alcohol from a premium sugar brew base
- Gluten-Free
- Vegan
- Sulfate-Free
- Caffeine-Free
A Range of Flavors Combines Nostalgia and Innovation
- Four flavors (4-pack and Variety Pack (12-pack) are competitively priced) imbue hard seltzer with a hint of unmistakable flavor:
-
- Classics
-
-
- Root Beer
-
-
-
- The flagship flavor
- The first and one of the only root beer flavors to use licorice
- Conjures “old fashioned” fountain sodas
-
-
-
- Orange Cream
-
-
-
- A rich, creamy blend of orange and ice cream flavors
- Reminiscent of an Italian ice creamsicle
-
-
-
- Black Cherry
-
-
-
- Incorporates a handcrafted recipe combining sweet cherries with a smooth and guilt-free taste
-
-
- Innovative
-
-
- Raspberry Lime
-
-
-
- A New England favorite that puts a twist on the ever-popular lime flavor with a fruit note of raspberry
-
Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer: Ideal for Numerous Drinking Occasions
- Beach and Poolside
- Backyard
- BBQs and Picnics
- Concerts
- Tailgates
- Camping
- Vacation
- Entertainment and Gatherings
- Watching Sports
Led by a Beverage Industry Veteran with 36 Years of Experience in Top Brands
- SEI is led by its CEO, Peter Strahm, who brings close to four decades of beverage industry experience and expertise
- Prior experience in top positions at PepsiCo, Red Bull, Snapple and Jones Soda Company, along with several successful entrepreneurial ventures
Poised for a National Rollout
- Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer launched in February 2021 in New York and New Jersey, followed by Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Colorado
- Additional markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are being targeted for Summer 2021
- Culminating in a full national rollout in Q1 2022, with 15,000 accounts targeted
Inspired by a Beloved Brand and Its Iconic Flavors
- Stewart’s was founded in 1924 in Mansfield, Ohio as a licorice-based root beer stand by school teacher Frank Stewart, whose mission was to create the best tasting root beer in the world
-
- Stewart collaborated with a chemist and the original recipe with 28 herbs, barks and roots is still used today, unchanged
- The chain became a franchise in 1931 and now there are 30 drive-ins in the U.S., primarily in New Jersey, as well as New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia
-
- Famed for burgers and ice cream
- The Stewart’s brand, which is known for high quality and a unique mix of flavors, was owned by the Fessler family of New Jersey for decades
- In 1990, after 66 years as exclusively fountain beverages, Cable Car Beverage Corp. acquired the bottling rights for the brand, bringing the classic flavors to even more Americans in all 50 states, as well as Canada and the UK
-
- These rights were later acquired by the Snapple Dr Pepper Group, later becoming Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), the third largest beverage company in North America
Hard Seltzer: A Category on Fire
- The hard seltzer category has seen astronomical growth, as consumers demand alcoholic beverages that are lower in calories, carbohydrates and sugar, yet are still flavorful, bubbly and refreshing
-
- It is said to be the greatest innovation in the beer industry since the light beers of the 1970s
- From $500 million in 2018, sales skyrocketed to $4 billion in 2020
- Forecasts have the hard seltzer category doubling to $8 billion over the next four years
About Stewart’s Enterprises, Inc.
Stewarts Enterprises Inc. (SEI) is the exclusive licensee of the original Stewart’s Root Beer brand, its trademarks, and intellectual property for all Stewart’s retail products other than non-alcoholic sodas. Upon successful completion of the transaction, SEI will own all equity, worldwide trademarks and intellectual property of the Stewart’s brand for all products other than non-alcoholic sodas, including Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer, launched February 2021. SEI has also licensed the rights to manufacture and distribute a Hard Rock branded hard seltzer, Hard Rock Hard Seltzer with flavors inspired by the brand’s iconic cocktails, and to distribute UK based post social drink Bounce Back in the U.S. These will launch in Q3 and Q4 of 2021 respectively.
For More Information:
https://stewartspiked.com