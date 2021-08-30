Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer Unveils New Packaging

LINCROFT, N.J. – Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer, America’s first-ever, root beer flavored, low calorie hard seltzer inspired by the Stewart’s classic flavor, unveils new eye-catching packaging for its Root Beer, Orange Cream, Raspberry Lime and Black Cherry flavor. The striking design features the renowned diamond-shaped, orange Stewart’s logo front and center, with a white background sporting “Iconic Just Got Spiked” in colors that suggest their particular flavor. The company also announces its “One Classic Deserves Another” campaign that showcases the pairing possibilities of its sparkling sippers with favorite foods across the U.S.

“Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer brings nostalgic American flavors honed over nearly a century to a new generation,” says Peter Strahm, CEO, Stewart’s Enterprises, Inc. “The Stewart’s brand has its roots in roadside dining and our new spiked seltzers carry on this tradition by being eminently complementary to the foods that we all love, from pizza and burgers to local and regional specialties. Our new packaging celebrates our iconic logo, which is recognized by millions across the country, in a fresh and relevant way.”

A Marriage of Icons Across the U.S.: Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer and Classic Local Fare

Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer is conducting consumer research to determine which of its flavors best complement iconic local dishes, which is being shared on social media (#SpikedLiked):

New York – Hot Pastrami Sandwich + Stewart’s Black Cherry Spiked Seltzer

– Classic New York Pizza + Stewart’s Root Beer Spiked Seltzer New Jersey – Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese Bagel + Stewart’s Orange Cream Spiked Seltzer

– Lobster Roll + Stewart’s Raspberry Lime Spiked Seltzer Pennsylvania – Cheesesteak Hoagie + Stewart’s Raspberry Lime Spiked Seltzer

– Clam Pizza + Stewart’s Root Beer Spiked Seltzer Rhode Island – Stuffies (aka Stuffed Quahogs) with Stewart’s Black Cherry Spiked Seltzer

– Smothered Mexican Burger + Stewart’s Black Cherry Spiked Seltzer Kentucky – Burgoo + Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer

A New Line of Low Calorie, All-American Hard Seltzers Unlike Any Other

Brings the iconic Stewart’s brand, with 97 years of heritage, to a new generation and a new range of drinking occasions in the form of hard seltzers

Developed and distributed by Stewart’s Enterprises Inc (SEI), Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer is a line of low-calorie, sessionable hard seltzers inspired by classic, beloved natural flavors that were first crafted almost a century ago

Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer carries the legend forward, paying homage to classic Americana and nostalgia while adding a modern twist, adapting it to today’s market and appealing to Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X

It is a low calorie, low sugar way to enjoy classic Stewart’s flavors Appeals to traditional Stewart’s fans, as well as hard seltzer enthusiasts Resonates across all ethnicities and equally among men and women



Compatible with a Healthier Lifestyle for Guilt-Free, Adult Refreshment

Low Calorie (100 calories)

Low Sugar (0g or 1g)

Low Carb (1g)

Sessionable at 5% ABV

Natural Flavors

Alcohol from a premium sugar brew base

Gluten-Free

Vegan

Sulfate-Free

Caffeine-Free

A Range of Flavors Combines Nostalgia and Innovation

Four flavors (4-pack and Variety Pack (12-pack) are competitively priced) imbue hard seltzer with a hint of unmistakable flavor:

Classics



Root Beer



The flagship flavor The first and one of the only root beer flavors to use licorice Conjures “old fashioned” fountain sodas



Orange Cream



A rich, creamy blend of orange and ice cream flavors Reminiscent of an Italian ice creamsicle



Black Cherry



Incorporates a handcrafted recipe combining sweet cherries with a smooth and guilt-free taste



Innovative



Raspberry Lime



A New England favorite that puts a twist on the ever-popular lime flavor with a fruit note of raspberry



Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer: Ideal for Numerous Drinking Occasions

Beach and Poolside

Backyard

BBQs and Picnics

Concerts

Tailgates

Camping

Vacation

Entertainment and Gatherings

Watching Sports

Led by a Beverage Industry Veteran with 36 Years of Experience in Top Brands

SEI is led by its CEO, Peter Strahm, who brings close to four decades of beverage industry experience and expertise

Prior experience in top positions at PepsiCo, Red Bull, Snapple and Jones Soda Company, along with several successful entrepreneurial ventures

Poised for a National Rollout

Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer launched in February 2021 in New York and New Jersey, followed by Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Colorado

Additional markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic are being targeted for Summer 2021

Culminating in a full national rollout in Q1 2022, with 15,000 accounts targeted

Inspired by a Beloved Brand and Its Iconic Flavors

Stewart’s was founded in 1924 in Mansfield, Ohio as a licorice-based root beer stand by school teacher Frank Stewart, whose mission was to create the best tasting root beer in the world

Stewart collaborated with a chemist and the original recipe with 28 herbs, barks and roots is still used today, unchanged



The chain became a franchise in 1931 and now there are 30 drive-ins in the U.S., primarily in New Jersey, as well as New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia

Famed for burgers and ice cream



The Stewart’s brand, which is known for high quality and a unique mix of flavors, was owned by the Fessler family of New Jersey for decades

In 1990, after 66 years as exclusively fountain beverages, Cable Car Beverage Corp. acquired the bottling rights for the brand, bringing the classic flavors to even more Americans in all 50 states, as well as Canada and the UK

These rights were later acquired by the Snapple Dr Pepper Group, later becoming Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), the third largest beverage company in North America



Hard Seltzer: A Category on Fire

The hard seltzer category has seen astronomical growth, as consumers demand alcoholic beverages that are lower in calories, carbohydrates and sugar, yet are still flavorful, bubbly and refreshing

It is said to be the greatest innovation in the beer industry since the light beers of the 1970s



From $500 million in 2018, sales skyrocketed to $4 billion in 2020

Forecasts have the hard seltzer category doubling to $8 billion over the next four years

About Stewart’s Enterprises, Inc.

Stewarts Enterprises Inc. (SEI) is the exclusive licensee of the original Stewart’s Root Beer brand, its trademarks, and intellectual property for all Stewart’s retail products other than non-alcoholic sodas. Upon successful completion of the transaction, SEI will own all equity, worldwide trademarks and intellectual property of the Stewart’s brand for all products other than non-alcoholic sodas, including Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer, launched February 2021. SEI has also licensed the rights to manufacture and distribute a Hard Rock branded hard seltzer, Hard Rock Hard Seltzer with flavors inspired by the brand’s iconic cocktails, and to distribute UK based post social drink Bounce Back in the U.S. These will launch in Q3 and Q4 of 2021 respectively.

For More Information:

https://stewartspiked.com