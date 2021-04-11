Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer Celebrates National Licorice Day with Cocktail

Fresh off the successful launch of Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer, the new line of low calorie alcoholic beverages inspired by Stewart’s iconic flavors,  we are celebrating the upcoming National Licorice Day on Monday, April 12th.

Licorice is in Stewart’s heritage; when schoolteacher Frank Stewart set out to create the world’s best root beer in 1924, it was the first to have a licorice base. Nearly 100 years later, SEI has acquired the rights to produce alcoholic beverages under Stewart’s name and is working to bring the iconic American brand to households nationwide. Stewart’s Spiked Root Beer was inspired by the original recipe and boasts the same licorice base.

As a nod to these roots Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer has partnered with mixologist Annie Llew to create a cocktail recipe that incorporates our licorice based spiked root beer.

1. Add the following to a cocktail shaker and give them a good shake!

  • 3.0oz freshly squeezed honey lemonade
  • 1.5oz bourbon
  • A few dashes of citrus bitters

2. Grab a collins or highball glass and strain over fresh ice.

3. Crack open a fresh can of Stewart’s Spiked root beer to top off your cocktail.

4. Garnish with a cherry or piece of licorice!

