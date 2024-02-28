Steel City Beer Wholesalers Acquired

PITTSBURGH, Penn.— Steel City Beer Wholesalers, the brainchild of entrepreneur Shane Lohman and one of the driving forces behind the growth of the craft beer scene in Pittsburgh over the last decade, is thrilled to announce the successful sale of its brand portfolio. This acquisition underscores Steel City Beer’s commitment to the continued growth and success of their brands and marks another milestone in Lohman’s career in the beverage industry.

The acquisition of the brands’ distribution rights was a part of a combination deal involving both Galli Beer Distributing and Inco Beverage. Both distribution companies have a long history of success in the industry and will provide these craft breweries the opportunity for continued scalable growth.”Representing some of the finest breweries in the world has been both an honor and a privilege. The acquisition ensures that these exceptional brands will continue on their trajectory of growth and success,” said Lohman.

Steel City Beer was founded in early 2016, when Lohman was just 27, ushering in a new era in Pittsburgh’s beverage distribution landscape. Starting from scratch, Lohman’s vision and dedication quickly propelled the company’s annual sales to nearly $4 million, representing distinguished brands such as New Trail Brewing, Blake’s Hard Cider, The Alchemist, and Maine Beer Company, among others.

Steel City’s inception marked the first wholesale distribution company to emerge in Pittsburgh in over half a century—a remarkable feat in a market that had remained static for decades. The company’s commitment to excellence and strategic brand partnerships distinguished it as a formidable force in the industry, breaking new ground and helping to reshape the craft beer scene in Pittsburgh. “What began as a bold venture has evolved into something special for us and the brands we represent,” said Lohman. “This acquisition is a testament to our incredible team, the faith that world class breweries showed in our organization, and the craft beer drinkers in Pittsburgh.”

Lohman is a seasoned entrepreneur and industry expert who founded Lohman’s Beer Store at the age of 22. The acquisition of the beer store at the beginning of 2016 allowed Lohman to start Steel City Beer Wholesalers, and their team has since propelled the company to the forefront of craft beer distribution. By 35, Lohman’s strategic foresight and industry acumen have culminated in a second major acquisition, solidifying his reputation as a visionary and an industry leader with a prolific track record in the beverage segment.

Following this latest acquisition, Lohman plans to use his experience and expertise to continue to empower craft breweries with the knowledge, strategies, and tools necessary for success in today’s dynamic beverage market. “I’m sure that the experience and knowledge that I’ve acquired in the industry provides endless opportunities to help other companies and brands achieve the success they’re striving for,” Lohman added. “For now, I’m just going to take some time and enjoy what we’ve just accomplished with a couple of cold beers on my stoop.”

