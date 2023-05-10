Steam Whistle Pilsner Now Available in 5 Liter Party Keg

Steam Whistle Brewing announced that Canada’s Premium Pilsner is now available in a new format – a 5 L Party Keg – perfect for sharing at home or to take along to gatherings. Steam Whistle is known for its award-winning Pilsner and eye-catching brand, and the 5 L Mini Keg continues this legacy. For those who love draught beer, you can enjoy novelty and convenience with this large-sized can holding 14 x 12 oz pours of their crisp and refreshing Pilsner.

Expect to see Steam Whistle Pilsner 5 L Kegs in these retailers throughout the spring and summer:

Prices will vary by province and retailer, but in Ontario, this Party Keg retails for $34.95, offering volume savings from this 5000ml can-equivalent.

The new Steam Whistle 5 L Party Keg includes a QR code on the Cases and Kegs linking to an instructional video to ensure a smooth pour. The steps are pretty simple:

CHILL overnight in the fridge or on ice

PLACE on bar top, keeping agitation to a minimum

OPEN the top vent with a counter-clockwise twist

PULL the tap out of the keg toward you

TWIST the tap to the left and FILL your glass

ENJOY the 5L Keg within 48 hours for optimum freshness

Pick up a Steam Whistle 5 L Party Keg today and add this barrel of fun to your regular rotation!

About Steam Whistle

Steam Whistle has successfully focused on making one beer – a premium pilsner that Canadians can be proud of. Their distinctive recipe uses only four natural ingredients and is packaged in unique, green glass bottles, cans and draught. Critics have honoured Steam Whistle, and Canadians continue to select this award-winning beer time and time again. www.steamwhistle.ca

For More Information:

https://steamwhistle.ca/blog/our-biggest-can-yet-the-5l-party-keg/