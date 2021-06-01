Starcut Ciders Are Coming To Connecticut

Elk Rapids, Mich. – Starcut Ciders, a division of Short’s Brewing Company, is now available in Connecticut, courtesy of Craft Beer Guild of Connecticut.

Starcut Cider was originally introduced at Short’s pub in late 2014. Starcut Ciders was born out of a passion to create high quality and innovative hard cider that focused on the flavor produced by real ingredients. It is brewed with apples from their home state of Michigan without backsweetening, so any sweetness comes directly from the apples. Short’s began distribution of this new division in 2015.

Starcut Ciders will begin distribution with three flagship varieties; Octorock, a semi-sweet hard cider, Pulsar, a dry hard cider fermented with Pinot Noir yeast, and Mosa, a mimosa inspired cider with real orange juice, and a variety pack that features the three flagships and a fourth rotating offering.

“Our state is known for its incredible apples, and by using only Michigan apples, Starcut is a reflection of that legacy, but of course our company is also known for innovation and doing things a little differently. We make cider in a modern style and are not afraid to go against the grain, using unique yeast strains to ferment, or blending it with fruit juice to create flavor forward offerings,” said Pauline Knighton-Prueter, Sales Director. “We have something for everyone in our lineup—from super dry Pulsar to orange juice-infused Mosa.”

Craft Beer Guild is a division of Sheehan Family Brands which includes importers, distributors, and marketing for spirits and has the distinction of being in the grocery and alcohol business for over 120 years. Needless to say, they know their stuff.

General Manager Adam O’Brien stated: “Starcut Ciders are a great fit for us. The Craft Connecticut team is very excited to get this incredible brand to retail so consumers across the state can enjoy it.”

“We’re looking forward to working with Craft Beer Guild of Connecticut,” says Pauline Knighton-Prueter, Sales Director for the brand. “When we initially spoke to them about focusing on cider, they saw an opportunity in the market for our style of cider instantly. Cider has a smaller market share than beer or seltzer, but there is room in the market for high-quality, accessible cider and we look forward to seeing the partnership grow.”

For More Information

www.starcutciders.com