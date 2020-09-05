Stanton’s First-Ever Brewery Bearded Tang Brewing Is Now Open

STANTON, Calif. – Bearded Tang Brewing, an all-new brewing concept, is now open at Rodeo 39 Public Market, the vibrant new food hall located where Stanton and Garden Grove meet at the intersection of Route 22 and Beach Blvd. Focused on quality craft beer and community, Bearded Tang Brewing will be the very first brewery to call Stanton home, filling a much-needed niche. The brewery is now open for to-go sales and has plans to officially open its doors in late September.

“Our team is very excited to be joining the impressive artisan food and beverage community at Rodeo 39, and we are confident we’ll bring something special to the area,” says Brandon Smith, owner of Bearded Tang Brewing. “We chose the name Bearded Tang Brewing because of the nature of the fish, a Blue Tang – the Bearded Tang is a fish who builds and protects its tight-knit community. As for the character of the fish, imagine that crazy uncle with a flowing beard that everyone wants to hang out with. He has a pipe in one hand and a can of beer in the other, sitting in a 20-year-old lawn chair that’s been patched a few times. His relaxed and generous attitude is infectious, pulling people into his circle of friends. We’re not looking to differentiate and segment the market, we want to build something special together. We’re confident that we will do that here in Rodeo 39.”

The Bearded Tang Brewing team is helmed by seasoned industry experts, Brandon Smith, Jon Chiusano, and Jerrod Larsen, who come to Stanton bringing a diverse background that will elevate Bearded Tang’s community-focused brand. The three have a serious love for craft beer and its community but don’t take themselves too seriously. They intend to apply their passion and knowledge of the industry to perfect the guest experience, while adding a zest of humor.

“We will serve an assortment of beers while focusing on quality and consistency. We anticipate that the crowd favorites will be the hop-forward varieties including West Coast-style IPAs and hazies, alongside our topnotch lagers,” says Jon Chiusano, Director of Brewing at Bearded Tang. “Our cellar was specifically designed around incentivizing creativity and variety, so our goal is to provide guests with a high-quality selection. We are confident that our 24 taps will always feature something new and exciting to try.”

Also joining their team is longtime Orange County brewing veteran Jerrod Larsen. Together, Jon and Jerrod bring an assortment of medals, most notably they collectively have been a part of 16 medals between the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) and the World Beer Cup (WBC).

“I’m beyond excited to have the opportunity to create some unique beers with both Jon and Brandon,” notes Jerrod Larsen, Head Brewer at Bearded Tang. “Jon is a longtime friend of mine – we’ve always talked about brewing together and it’s finally going to happen. There is truly nothing better than working with your friends so we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

Situated in Rodeo 39 Public Market, a brand-new food hall concept, alongside an exceptional curation of 16 other artisanal food and drink vendors, Bearded Tang Brewing will serve choice brews and a good time. Guests can also enjoy delicious bites to pair with their brews, including ramen, seafood, Hawaiian and Mexican cuisine from the other vendors inside food hall. The brewery’s close proximity to these businesses will also allow for unique collaborations and programming. Bearded Tang Brewing also has plans to partner with some of the world-class breweries nearby by featuring selected pours, while the majority of Bearded Tang’s offerings will be crafted onsite – just a mere eight feet away from the bar.

Aside from the delicious range of brews, Bearded Tang also will feature a selection of four rotating wines on draft. For more information on Bearded Tang Brewing, visit https://www.instagram.com/beardedtang/ and follow along on social media @beardedtang.

About Bearded Tang Brewing

Founded by a passionate team of craft brewing experts, Bearded Tang Brewing is an all-new brewery concept committed to developing and serving fine craft beers and to creating a sense of community. Bearded Tang Brewing opened in the fall of 2020 at the new Rodeo 39 food hall, ideally situated where Stanton and Garden Grove meet. For more information, please visit https://beardedtang.com and follow us on Instagram for additional updates: https://www.instagram.com/beardedtang/

About Rodeo 39 Public Market

Rodeo 39 Public Market is a unique community experience opening in Stanton, California in the fall of 2020. Developed by Frontier Real Estate, this 42,000 square foot project is located near Disneyland and the world-famous OC beaches. Rodeo 39 Public Market is redefining the retail scene by creating an experiential destination with elements of culinary, art, retail, entertainment, music, and culture. To find out more and see a full tenant list check out rodeopublicmarket.com or follow along on social media @rodeo39pm.

https://beardedtang.com