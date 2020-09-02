Stable Craft Brewing Helps Restaurant Through a Pandemic and Floods

WAYNESBORO, Va.– Owner, Craig Nargi, along with other members of Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing team, presented Jeff Ramsey of Staunton’s Byers Street Bistro with a check for $10,000. This money was raised at a successful benefit Stable Craft hosted on Sunday, August 22, on behalf of Byers Street Bistro and other Staunton flood victims.

Already facing a difficult year due to the Covid virus, Byers Street Bistro and other Staunton businesses recently experienced a devastating flood. This story of restaurants helping restaurants is the type of uplifting story we need during these trying times.

The majority of the proceeds will be donated to the Byers Street Bistro for flood recovery clean-up and the remaining balance will be given to the Staunton Creative Community Fund to distribute among other affected businesses.

According to Stable Craft owner Craig Nargi, “During difficult times like this, it’s important we find ways we can help support our friends. We want to thank all of the people that came out to Stable Craft Brewing this past weekend to help support our benefit to raise money for Staunton’s flood victims.”

Jeff Ramsey said, “We are grateful for Craig and his team at Stable Craft Brewing for offering to organize this event in support of our restaurant and the Staunton Creative Community Fund. Words can’t express our gratitude for their tremendous support.”

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine, food, and cornhole golf. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s guidelines.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing/. For more information, call 540-490-2609.