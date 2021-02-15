Stable Craft Brewing At Hermitage Hill To Release Alildiculous Lo-Cal IPA

Hermitage, Va. — Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill, an authentic working farm brewery and winery, will be showcasing their latest American IPA, ALildiculous Lo-cal 3.8%, on Wednesday, February 17 from 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm. ALidiculous Lo-cal is a simple American IPA, dry-hopped with cascade, simcoe and centennial and features a grapefruit forward, crisp citrus finish.

According to Craig Nargi, owner of Stable Craft Brewing, “Alildiculous was modeled after our uber popular Madridiculous. We designed it to be a power punch of ridiculous hop flavor but a consciously low ABV, so our patrons can enjoy copious amounts and still stay on task. It’s a beer for your desk and one you can enjoy all day.”

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia’s Governor Northam’s guidelines.

Stable Craft Brewing also offers private igloos for outdoor dining at its best through March. The heated igloos are available by advance reservations only and come with a private server. The igloos seat up to eight guests and have panels that can open up and help adjust airflow inside. To book a private igloo experience online, visit https://stablecraftbrewing.simplybook.me/v2/.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing/. For more information, call 540-490-2609.