Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill To Release 2 New Sours

HERMITAGE, Va. — Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill, an authentic working farm brewery and winery, will be showcasing two new sour releases, Wild Strawberry and Raspberry, on Wednesday, February 24 from 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm.  The brewery is building a strong reputation for its sour offerings with sour lovers from around the country.

The Wild Strawberry Sour features Stable Craft’s clean and crispy lemony tart base sour ale, mixed with fresh fruits to produce its newest addition, Wild Strawberry Sour.

Stable Craft’s other new berrylicious sour, Raspberry Sour, showcases fresh raspberries combined with the brewery’s base sour ale.

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food.  Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia’s Governor Northam’s guidelines.

Stable Craft Brewing also offers private igloos for outdoor dining at its best through March. The heated igloos are available by advance reservations only and come with a private server. The igloos seat up to eight guests and have panels that can open up and help adjust airflow inside. To book a private igloo experience online, visit https://stablecraftbrewing.simplybook.me/v2/.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing/.  For more information, call 540-490-2609.

