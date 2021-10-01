Stable Craft Brewing At Hermitage Hill Announces October 2021 Calendar Of Events and Releases

HERMITAGE, Virginia – Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill, an authentic working farm brewery and winery, comes alive this October with a full slate of live music, beer and cider releases and much more.

Here’s the calendar of events this October at Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill:

Sunday, October 3 at 4 pm – Sunsets n’ S’mores

Purchase any meal from 4 to close on Sundays and receive a complimentary s’mores for roasting by the fire.

Wednesday, October 6 at 4 pm – October Steal the Boot These boots are made for drinking! October’s Steal the Glass pays homage to Oktoberfest and the German boot glass. Take home this glass boot for an additional $3 plus beverage. Other glasses will be available for steal the glass at regular price. *There is a limited supply of presale boot glasses for those who simply cannot wait.

Friday, October 8 at 4 pm – Friday Night Love – Strawberry Cider Release

Sweet Strawberry puree is a delicious addition to Stable Craft’s base cider.

Friday, October 8 AT 6 pm -Friday Night Love

Kai Crowe-Getty Live On-Stage: WNRN Tap & Tunes

Stable Craft and WNRN Independent Music are pleased to welcome Kai Crowe-Getty to the Diamond T stage for an outdoor show to celebrate 25 years of independent music radio.

Saturday, October 9 at 12 pm – Oktobeerfest: Authentic German Music w/ Wheelhouse

Celebrating Oktoberfest with German brews, authentic foods, and of course, German Music. Join us for an afternoon of fun. Wheelhouse will perform live outdoors on the Diamond T stage from 2-5 pm. Oktobeerfest games start at 2 pm and include Masskrugstemmen – Stein Hoist, Beer stein race, Yodelling Competition -Hammerschlagen, aka Hammer Striking Competition (Hammer a nail into a stump. Each participant gets one attempt at a time until the winner nails it.) Traditional German fare, Oktoberfest Beer; Outside Bar open; Lots of indoor and outdoor seating

Friday, October 15, at 4 pm -Friday Night Love

Mossy Creek Chocolate Oatmeal Stout Release

2019 Beer Army Beer Wars Silver Medal Winner Mossy Creek Chocolate Oatmeal Stout is coming back to the taps at Stable Craft Brewing. Our chocolate oatmeal stout features a subtle roasted quality complemented by sweet chocolate malts; while the addition of oatmeal adds a smooth, rich body to the beer. 6% ABV.

Friday, October 15 at 4 pm – Friday Night Love – Pomegranate Cranberry Cider Release

A delicious release pairing Pomegranate & Cranberry

Friday, October 15 at 6:30 pm – Friday Night Love with Pasquale Dimeo performing Live on the outdoor stage

Saturday, October 16 at 6:30 pm – Bonfire Bash Crystal Armentrout Band performs live on the outdoor stage

Sunday, October 17 at 1 pm –Live Music Randy Black & Pat Wertman

Friday, October 22 at 4 pm – Friday Night Love – Orange Cinnamon Spice Cider Release We’ve spiced our base cider with orange puree and cinnamon sticks for a festive fall treat.

Friday, October 22 at 4 pm – Friday Night Love – Butterscotch Cider Release The perfect cider to complement the Halloween season. Butterscotch Cider

Friday, October 22 at 6:30 pm – Friday Night Love – Bryan E. Smith and Gia Ray perform live on the outdoor stage

Saturday, October 23 at 12 PM –Get your Pumpkin Carved by World’s Fastest Pumpkin Carver

Take home a pumpkin carved by the Guinness Book of World Records fastest pumpkin carver, Steve Clarke. Stable Craft will be selling pumpkins for a nominal cost to allow guests the opportunity to take home a pumpkin carved by the World’s Fastest Pumpkin Carver.

Saturday, October 23 at 6:30-9:30 pm – Greg Ward Reggae Music Special Fall Show

Friday, October 29 at 4 PM – Friday Night Love -Blood Orange Cider Release

Join us for a special Halloween Cider release.

Friday, October 29 at 6:30 pm – HALLOWEEN w/ The Judy Chops Ghoulishly Good Time with the Judy Chops taking to the stage at Stable Craft Brewing. Put your best foot forward with our Adult Costume Contest! Don’t miss out on the best Halloween Party in town.

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia’s Governor Northam’s guidelines.

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and have planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com