Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill Announces New Sous Chef Robert Dedrick

WAYNESBORO, Va. – Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill, an authentic working farm brewery and winery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Dedrick as Sous Chef. Dedrick will work together with new Executive Chef Stephan Klein, most recently with the renown Homestead Resort, on executing the new menus of Stable Craft Brewing’s agri-pub style restaurant as well as for weddings, receptions, private parties and corporate events.

“We are excited to welcome Sous Chef Dedrick to Stable Craft Brewery at Hermitage Hill,” said Craig Nargi, owner. By bringing Sous Chef Dedrick on board, with his impressive culinary chops at world-class restaurants, to team up with Executive Chef Klein from the Homestead, Stable Craft is making a strong culinary statement and commitment that we know our guests and locals will love and appreciate.”

Citing his grandmother on his mother’s side as his culinary inspiration, instilling in him a love for cooking and entertaining, Dedrick brings to the brewery his philosophy of using fresh, local ingredients and cooking everything from scratch.

“I am really happy to be a part of this award-winning brewery and wedding venue,” said Dedrick. “I am looking forward to contributing to the fresh from the farm food offerings at Stable Craft to turn our guests on to a memorable eating experience.”

Chef Dedrick comes to Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill with a notable culinary career, having worked at New York’s renown Aurola and Le Cirque restaurants as well as Florida’s famous Nando’s and Maison Carlos restaurants.

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine, food and cornhole golf. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Governor Northam’s guidelines.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing/. For more information, call 540-490-2609.