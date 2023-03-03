Stable Craft Brewing Announces March 2023 Calendar of Events

Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill is coming in like a lion this March with award-winning craft beers, delicious food, tasty ciders, heated igloos, fun events and an awesome atmosphere! Stay cozy and happy at Stable Craft Brewing and mark these dates on your calendar. Our team at Stable Craft Brewing will be looking forward to seeing you!

Wednesday, March 1 – March Steal the Glass (es) : 2 Glass 1 Epic Plus Smoked Wings and/or Smoked Ribs – Let the Shenanigans begin… 2 Glass 1 Night Folks. 4-7pm We’re kicking festivities off with the “Get Lucky” (Purchase any beverage & take home this glass) (while supplies last, of course) 7-9:30p Take Home our “Fit Shaced” Glass with any beverage purchase (while supplies last)

Thursday, March 2 at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM – Thursday Trivia: Drinkin’ Beer & Knowin’ Things–Gather your teams of six; Trivia returns. Join us for an evening of fun. First Prize takes Home a Gift of $30; 2nd $20; and third $10.

Friday, March 3, at 4 PM – 9:30 PM – Kicking Off St. Patty’s Celebration with Irish Stout & Lemon Meringue Cider Releases, Live Music & Tender Filet Specials – Enjoy Night Latch American infused with notes of Irish cream. Perfect for getting your Irish on…Live Music with Sean Patrick at 6:30 PM.

Saturday, March 4 at 4 – 9 PM– Live Music, Farm Fresh Beer & Cider & Tender Filet Specials – Randy Black & Pat Wertman perform live from 6:30-9:30 pm.

Sunday, March 5 at 12-9 PM – Sunday Eats: Steak Tip Mac & Cheese

Thursday, March 9 – at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM – Thursday Trivia: Drinkin’ Beer & Knowin’ Things–Gather your teams of six; Trivia returns. Join us for an evening of fun. First Prize takes Home a Gift of $30; 2nd $20; and third $10.

Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3 PM – 5 PM – St. Patricks Celebration: Shenandoah Pipes & Drums – Live Music with Benjamin Wertman at 6:30 pm, Irish Food & Drink Specials. Best Irish Costume Contest! Stay tuned for more details this event is evolving as we speak….

Thursday, March 16 – at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM – Thursday Trivia: Drinkin’ Beer & Knowin’ Things–Gather your teams of six; Trivia returns. Join us for an evening of fun. First Prize takes Home a Gift of $30; 2nd $20; and third $10.

Friday, March 17 – St Patrick’s Steal the Glass at 4 PM – Enjoy St Patrick’s Day ‘Luck of the Irish’ Meal Deal – 2 Reubens 2 Beers for $32.

Thursday, March 23 – at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM – Thursday Trivia: Drinkin’ Beer & Knowin’ Things–Gather your teams of six; Trivia returns. Join us for an evening of fun. First Prize takes Home a Gift of $30; 2nd $20; and third $10.

Thursday, March 30 – at 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM – Thursday Trivia: Drinkin’ Beer & Knowin’ Things–Gather your teams of six; Trivia returns. Join us for an evening of fun. First Prize takes Home a Gift of $30; 2nd $20; and third $10.

Stable Craft’s heated igloos are available by advance reservations only and come with a private server. The igloos seat up to eight guests and have panels that can open up and help adjust airflow inside. Reservations are for one hour and 45 minutes.

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing, recently named the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero-food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and has planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com/