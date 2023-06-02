Stable Craft Brewing Announces June 2023 Calendar Of Events

Summertime and the great times are easy at Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill with award-winning craft beers, delicious food, tasty ciders, fun events and an awesome atmosphere!

Stay cool and happy at Stable Craft Brewing and be sure to mark the following dates on your calendar. Our team at Stable Craft Brewing will be looking forward to seeing you!

Thursday, June 1 at 4 PM – June “Steal the Dog Glass” – Steal the Glass Moves to 1st Thursday Great food including a special Beed Barbecue Club Wrap, beer & cider! Celebrate your 4-Legged Friend with June’s Steal the Glass.*purchase any beverage and take home the glass. Please note: We’re moving Steal the Glass to 1st Thursdays of the Month; mark your calendars & tell your friends.

Friday, June 2 at 4 PM – Friday Love: Prickly Pear Lemonade Cider Release, Live Music with McHale & Justina Live Music – Pan seared Salmon topped with sauteed shrimp garlic dijon sauce, mashed potatoes, green beans

Saturday, June 3 at Noon – Amber Lager Shrimp Boil – Stable Craft’s Amber Lager Shrimp Boil & Live Music day and night — Our chefs are taking a southern favorite & adding their spin by infusing with Stable Craft’s own Amber Lager. Shrimp, andouille sausage, lemon, onion, red bliss potatoes, and corn-on-the-cob. Served with Cocktail sauce. Tickets available at the door! *Limited orders may be available in the taproom based on availability. If ordering in the taproom; orders must be placed at the same time & on the same tab to receive combined pricing. Available while supplies last. Live music with Benjamin Wimer at 2 and with Wound Up at 6:30 pm.

Sunday, June 4 at NOON — Sunday Sunset Brunch w/ Half Price Bottles of Wine w/ purchase of entree, sandwich, or entree salad. Sunday Sunsets w/ Half Price Bottles of Wine with purchase of entree, sandwich, or entree salad Rotating selection on bottles of wine

Wednesday, June 7 – Wine Down Wednesday: 1/2 Off Bottles of Wine w/ Entrees, Sandwiches, Entree Salads – Rotating selection of Bottles of Wine. Purchase any entree, sandwich, or Entree. Perfect way to celebrate Hump Day

Friday, June 9 at 4 PM – Friday Night Love: Strawberry, Watermelon & Hibiscus Cider & Live Music with Pasquale Dimeo– We’ve embodied summer in this melody of floral flavors.

Sunday, June 11 at Noon– Sunday Sunset Brunch with Half Price Bottles of Wine with purchase of entree, sandwich, or entree salad. Sunday Sunsets w/ Half Price Bottles of Wine with purchase of entree, sandwich, or entree salad Rotating selection on bottles of wine

Wednesday, June 14 – Wine Down Wednesday: 1/2 Off Bottles of Wine with Entrees, Sandwiches, Entree Salads – Rotating selection of Bottles of Wine. Purchase any entree, sandwich, or Entree. Perfect way to celebrate Hump Day

Friday, June 16 at 4 PM – Friday Night Love at 4 PM — Porch Sipping: Old-Fashioned Lemonade Gose & Black Currant, Black Raspberry and Blackberry Cider Releases & Live Music with Alex Arbaugh – Summertime Favorites: Old-Fashioned “Porch Sipping” Lemonade Gose. Based on a German Gose, our kettle sour is crisp, clean, and full of citrus.

Saturday, June 17 – Live Music with Shannon Branch featuring Great Food, Beer, Cider & Atmosphere — Pleased to welcome Shannon Branch to the stage at Stable Craft. If you’re a fan of old or new country this is a show for you. Performing originals and covers from Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, George Strait, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash.

Sunday, June 18 at Noon– Sunday Sunset Brunch with Half Price Bottles of Wine w/ purchase of entree, sandwich, or entree salad. Sunday Sunsets w/ Half Price Bottles of Wine with purchase of entree, sandwich, or entree salad Rotating selection on bottles of wine.

Wednesday, June 21 – Wine Down Wednesday: 1/2 Off Bottles of Wine with Entrees, Sandwiches, Entree Salads – Rotating selection of Bottles of Wine. Purchase any entree, sandwich, or Entree. Perfect way to celebrate Hump Day.

Friday, June 23 at 4 PM – Friday Night Love: Blueberry Sour & Peach Mango Cider Releases and Live Music with Pat Anderson. Blueberry Sour returns to our taps. Our base sour ale features a clean and crisp lemony tartness. We utilize fresh fruits to bring a spin to our sour beer; our latest addition, Blueberry! Available on draft and in bottles.

Sunday, June 25 at Noon– Sunday Sunset Brunch with Half Price Bottles of Wine w/ purchase of entree, sandwich, or entree salad. Sunday Sunsets w/ Half Price Bottles of Wine with purchase of entree, sandwich, or entree salad Rotating selection on bottles of wine

Wednesday, June 28 – Wine Down Wednesday: 1/2 Off Bottles of Wine with Entrees, Sandwiches, Entree Salads – Rotating selection of Bottles of Wine. Purchase any entree, sandwich, or Entree. Perfect way to celebrate Hump Day

Friday, June 30 – at 4:00 PM – Friday Night Love- Raspberry Sour & Blueberry Cider Releases featuring Live Music with Randy Black – Our raspberry sour is a crisp lemony sour fruited with raspberry puree Available on draft and in bottles. Our inspired blueberry cider features the flavors of blueberry, key lime, and orange create this Blueberry Margarita.

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing, recently selected for the 2023 Virginia Green Travel Leader award and also the recipient of the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero-food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and has planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com/