Stable Craft Brewing Announces December 2021 Holiday Calendar Of Releases and Events

WAYNESBORO, Virginia – Nobody does the winter holiday season better than Stable Craft Brewing! Surrounded by the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, Stable Craft Brewing is a destination, 20-acre, farm brewery and winery located in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley.

With a full slate of live music, beer and cider releases, private igloos and heated new pavilion spaces for outdoor dining at its best, you’ll want to get out your calendars and mark down these dates.

Here’s the calendar of events this December at Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill:

Friday, December 3 at 4 pm – FRIDAY NIGHT LOVE -Blueberry Strawberry Cider Release along with Randy Black & Pat Wertman Holiday Show – It’s time to start getting in that holiday groove with some delicious Friday Night Love

Saturday, December 4 – Stable Craft’s Old-Fashioned Farm Christmas Horse-drawn wagon rides, two fire pits, a visit from Santa, Alex Arbaugh (nomadic caroler), stable full of horses, barrel-aged beers, mulled cider, National Lampoon Costume Contest, and the Crystal Armentrout Band. Enjoy lunch & drinks and a visit with Santa Claus.

Sunday, December 5 – Sunsets n’ S’mores–There’s no better way to cap off the weekend

Friday, December 10 at 4 PM -Friday Night HOLIDAY LOVE -Holiday Imperial Stout w/ Cherries 9% ABV & Blackberry Cider Release & Shane Click Live at 6:30 pm – Great beer, cider and food along with live music with Shane Click. That’s what we call HOLIDAY LOVE!

Saturday, December 11 – Cherry Red – Rolling Stones Tribute Duo – Wild, wild horses…couldn’t drag us away from Stable Craft Brewing to dance the night away!

Friday, December 17, 2021 at 4 pm -Friday Night Love: Gingerbread Cider Release & HOBOJAC Live Ring in the holidays with this seasonal holiday-inspired favorite along with live music featuring HOBOJAC..

Sunday, December 19 at 2 pm – 4 pm-Pints & Ponies w/ Santa in the Stables — Celebrate the holidays with seasonal Pints & Ponies in the stables area of Stable Craft Brewing. Santa Claus will be on-hand to visit with the children. Enjoy a decadent hot chocolate, mulled cider, and festive lunch.

Sunday, December 19 at 1 pm – 4 pm – Live Music with Alex Arbaugh & Kevin Chisnell Duo – Enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon with live music from with Alex and Kevin.

Thursday, December 30 at 6 PM – Holiday Cheer featuring live music with Alex Arbaugh – Always a great time – drink a beer or a tasty cider, enjoy sumptuous food, and relax with some good tunes with Alex Arbaugh.

December 31 from 8 pm – 12:30 am January 1, at 12:30 pm – Ring in the New Year at Stable Craft with our NYE Dance Party featuring the one and only DJ Rick Rowe – Ring in the New Year while you dance the night away with DJ Rick Rowe. Tickets include: Nacho Bar • Champagne toast • Party Favors – Limited capacity. Purchase tickets online.

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia’s Governor Northam’s guidelines.

The brewery was recently awarded the 2021 Ordinary Award for ‘Brewery of the Year in Virginia’ by the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association and was also voted the 2021 ‘Best Patio and Outdoor Dining’ in Virginia by the readers of Virginia Living magazine.

Stable Craft Brewing is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and have planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com/