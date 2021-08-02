Stable Craft Brewery at Hermitage Hill Announces New Head Brewer Eric Ahlberg

HERMITAGE, Virginia – Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewery at Hermitage Hill, an authentic working farm brewery and winery, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Ahlberg as Head Brewer. Ahlberg comes to Stable Craft Brewing after 13 successful years at Blue Point Brewery in Long Island.

Ahlberg will manage all aspects of production brewing, including recipe formulation, quality assurance, brewery maintenance, and day to day production.

“We are excited to welcome Head Brewer Eric Ahlberg to Stable Craft Brewery at Hermitage Hill,” said Craig Nargi, owner. “Eric is extremely talented and well-known in the craft beer industry, with an impressive 15-year professional brewing background, most recently with Blue Point Brewery and we are confident that our guests and locals will love what he brings to the table. I couldn’t be more excited about our future with Eric leading Brewing operations.”

Nargi added,” This is a truly exciting time to be in Virginia craft beer. Having navigated Covid with my incredible staff, I know that there are many good things on the horizon here.”

Ahlberg is already planning some new delicious brews that are easy to drink and also some big, flavored projects that will leave Stable Craft patrons amazed.

“I am really excited to be taking the lead at this award-winning brewery and wedding venue,” said Ahlberg. Stable Craft Brewing is constantly evolving and growing and is on the verge of really making its mark on the craft beer world. I’m looking forward to being part of the team that helps to take them to the next level.”

Ahlberg’s philosophy is. “you never know it all so always keep an open mind. Anyone can teach you something new.” When he’s not brewing beer, Ahlberg enjoys spending time outside with his family away from technology and listening to live music.

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests socially distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine, and food.

Stable Craft Brewing is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and have planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com