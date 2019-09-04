St Elmo Brewing Releases Hard Seltzer

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-based St Elmo Brewing Co.is now offering the city’s very first home-grown hard seltzer, which will change seasonally. The first seasonal version, “Ripple,” comes in two rotating flavors perfect for navigating the brutal Texas heat, Citrus (Lemon/Lime) and Tropical (Mango/Guava/Passionfruit). At 4.5% ABV it’s light enough to enjoy a few while sitting in the beer garden during the day (plus gluten free). The name inspiration comes from a Grateful Dead song of the same name, also lending to Texas summers spent around a necessary water source from the Greenbelt to the pool.

In line with St Elmo’s values for serving the neighborhood, co-founder and head brewer Bryan Winslow noted it was fun to experiment with such a different type of product. He said, “We take a lot of pride in brewing a plethora of different beers for all kinds of drinkers. We brew everything from hazy IPAs to fruited sours and traditional German styles to light beer just like your Dad used to drink. Ripple is merely an extension of that. Many of our guests don’t drink beer, so we wanted to be able to offer an alternative. This product is another way for us to open our arms to more people and help them have a good time at our brewery, whether they enjoy beer or other beverages. We hope that Ripple brings and keeps more people together at St Elmo.”

Ripple is currently available only at the brewery’s tap room and to-go via crowlers.

About St Elmo Brewing Co.

Located at South Austin community destination, The Yard, St Elmo Brewing Co offers approachable beers for all types of drinkers. From hazy IPAs, fruited sours and traditional German styles to light beer just like your Dad used to drink and even Austin’s first hard seltzer, brews are available to enjoy at the tap room or in crowlers to-go. Home to a spacious beer garden, abundant indoor seating, and onsite pan-Asian food trailer, Soursop, the brewery hosts weekly happenings from live music and trivia to pop-up shops and community events. St Elmo is a neighborhood spot perfect for hanging with friends after work, relaxing with family on the weekend, or just grabbing a beer at the bar. For more info on St Elmo’s upcoming events, beers and more, visit: stelmobrewing.com and follow on Instagram: @stelmobrewing.