Square Mile Cider Unveils New Look Embracing Its Pacific Northwest Roots

PORTLAND, Oregon – What do a hare, fox and owl all have in common? They are all native wildlife in the majestic Pacific Northwest and featured on the new Square Mile Cider cans as a part of the cidery’s rebrand. Created in partnership with Factory North, the new branding pays homage to Square Mile Cider’s home base of Portland, Oregon, and a reminder of its commitment to using local, Pacific Northwest grown fruits in all its ciders.

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 2013, Square Mile Cider has always and will continue to use only Pacific Northwest sourced apples to make the most refreshing ciders. With two well-loved and award-winning ciders in its portfolio and new, locally inspired flavors on the horizon, Square Mile Cider aimed to develop new packaging and branding to more authentically reflect its history in the region. The new can design features hand-drawn artwork, with each flavor featuring a different PNW-local animal and an accompanying short tale about the animal’s adventures.

“Ask any Pacific Northwesterner and they’ll tell you this region is simply one of the best places on earth,” said Jake Neilson, brand manager at Square Mile Cider. “The new packaging reinforces not just our commitment to using local apples in our ciders, but it also reminds our customers that Square Mile Cider is Oregon born and bred. Honoring the Pacific Northwest is at the center of what we do, and you can taste it in every sip of our ciders.”

As part of Square Mile Cider’s rebrand, the cidery is also announcing the launch of two new flavors available in stores across the Pacific Northwest now: Peach Lemonade Hard Cider and Raspberry Lemonade Hard Cider. Each new flavor embraces the ripe, fresh fruit ingredients found in orchards across the Pacific Northwest. In 2022, Square Mile Cider will be announcing additional new flavors along with new product innovations.

Square Mile Cider, available in four flavors, comes in 12 oz. and 19.2 oz. cans. The two new flavors along with Original Cider and Rosé Cider can be found across Oregon, Washington, and Idaho.

About Square Mile Cider

Square Mile Cider believes the Pacific Northwest is the greatest place on earth. Founded in 2013 in the heart of Portland, Oregon, Square Mile Ciders are bursting with fresh fruits and flavors all inspired by the majesty of the region. All Square Mile Cider is made with local, Pacific Northwest grown apples. Square Mile Cider is available in Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

For More Information:

http://www.squaremilecider.com/