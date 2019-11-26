SportRx and Bitter Brothers Present Barley Visible Vienna Bohemian Pilsner

SAN DIEGO — SportRx, the leader in sport prescription eyewear, teamed up with San Diego craft brewery, Bitter Brothers, for the second year running to present “Barley Visible,” a refreshing Vienna Bohemian Pilsner.

Building upon 2018’s optician-inspired brew, Hoptical Clarity, SportRx adds a lighter note to their craft collection with Barley Visible, recommended to be enjoyed with sunglasses, eyeglasses, goggles, and good people.

SportRx’s fun culture, San Diego roots, and strong connection to the local community gave way for the craft beer collaboration with its neighboring craft brewery. SportRx opticians and expert homebrewers, Tyler Andersen and Oscar Rayle, developed the Barley Visible pilsner recipe and worked with the team at Bitter Brothers to scale production and can and label the tasty results.

Keeping in the tradition of gathering with friends over beer, SportRx will celebrate the first pour of Barley Visible with a public release party on Friday, November 15th at SportRx headquarters. The first 250 attendees will be able to take home a free custom-made SportRx pint glass. SportRx will be offering free Barley Visible beer, food, and an in-store promotion for all who stop by.

About SportRx

SportRx is a San Diego-based company that was built by active opticians who ride their bikes, run their races, push their jogging strollers, and bomb down slopes. Over the last two decades, we have specialized in custom prescription sport sunglasses and prescription snow goggles for athletes in virtually every sport with virtually any prescription. Since 1996, we’ve been on a mission to help people see better while doing the things they love. Every member of our friendly customer service team is an ABO Certified Optician. With free shipping, free returns, and a five-star customer rating, we alleviate any uncertainty when it comes to buying prescription eyewear online. We have educated millions of viewers on the best sport sunglasses and goggles through our YouTube channel. Visit the SportRx YouTube channel and SportRx Blog for in-depth sports eyewear reviews and buyers’ guides. www.sportrx.com