Sparkling Ice Taps Gymnast Gabby Douglas for Cheers to Heroes Campaign

SEATTLE, WA — Talking Rain Beverage Company®, the maker of Sparkling Ice® beverages, is proud to announce the second annual Cheers to Heroes campaign to honor and celebrate America’s everyday heroes. To kick off this year’s campaign, the Sparkling Ice brand is teaming up with one of America’s favorite hometown heroes, 3x Olympic Gold Medalist Gabby Douglas.

The Cheers to Heroes campaign was created to recognize unsung heroes across our country who have dedicated their lives to serving their communities. Last year, the call-to-action contest received thousands of nominations and heartfelt stories honoring local heroes – from first responders, community activists, teachers, healthcare workers and more. The winner of the 2020 Cheers to Heroes contest was local restaurant owner, Rosako Bailey of Bedford, Texas, who was recognized for his dedication to feeding homeless veterans.

Beginning in April, consumers across the country can nominate a hero who makes a difference in their community for a chance for the hero to win $10,000. Cheers to Heroes nominations can be submitted now through May 31st on the following online submission form – www.sparklingicerewards.com/cheerstoheroes.

“Being an athlete has allowed me to become a role model and hero for many people, which I am forever grateful for,” said Gabby Douglas. “Through the Sparkling Ice Cheers to Heroes campaign, it’s now America’s turn to honor our own by celebrating and championing their hard work, drive and determination. I’m looking forward to hearing all of the amazing stories about the heroes in your lives.”

In addition to the $10,000 grand prize, nominees will have a chance to win first, second, and third place prizes valued at $7,500, $5,000, and $500, respectively. Because the contest received over 3,000 inspiring and heartwarming nominations last year, the brand plans to award 300 nominees with the 3rd place, $500 cash prize as a way to further celebrate and thank the heroes for their community service.

“This past year has been challenging for our country, however, these challenges have presented greater opportunities for us to step up and support our local communities,” said Chris Hall, CEO of Talking Rain. “We’re thrilled with the success of last year’s Cheers to Heroes contest, and this year, we’re continuing to stand by our mission of giving back. Everyday heroes may not always receive the recognition they deserve, and our goal is to bring a little bit of joy to these honorable people for their dedication and commitment to their hometowns.”

At the end of the nomination period, the Sparkling Ice brand will identify the top three submissions, which will be voted on throughout the month of July on the Sparkling Ice Rewards website. One grand prize winner will be announced on August 13th. The finalist’s nominators will also receive a $500 incentive.

In honor of this year’s Cheers to Heroes campaign, Talking Rain will continue to support our nation’s military heroes through the company’s sixth annual partnership with The Honor Flight Network, a non-profit organization that honors America’s veterans. Over the course of Talking Rain’s partnership with Honor Flight, the company has raised more than $600,000, sponsoring over 600 veteran trips to Washington D.C. through past initiatives and donations from vendors, partners and individuals.

For more information on Sparkling Ice’s Cheers to Heroes contest and its Honor Flight partnership, please visit:www.sparklingicerewards.com/cheerstoheroes.

About Sparkling Ice Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins, antioxidants, and naturally sourced colors. Full of flavor with zero sugar, Sparkling Ice and Sparkling Ice +Caffeine offer better-for-you beverage options with products available in retailers nationwide.

With 23 fizzy, fruity flavors, the Sparkling Ice brand is on a mission to provide Flavor for All. In 2020, the brand launched a series of campaigns to promote a message of positivity and togetherness across America, including the Cheers to Heroes campaign, honoring everyday heroes, and the Cheers to You Town Beautification Program, celebrating small towns across America through community-driven projects.

Sparkling Ice is the number one selling brand from Talking Rain Beverage Company. The brand is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, the Sparkling Ice brand aims to create a lasting impact in the community. To learn more about Sparkling Ice, please visit www.sparklingice.com.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain is a Washington-based beverage company that has been an industry leader in the Seattle-area for more than 30 years. The company’s portfolio of brands includes Sparkling Ice, Sparkling Ice +Caffeine, Talking Rain Sparkling Water, Talking Rain Elevate, and the Talking Rain Essentials line, all of which offer better-for-you beverage options in a variety of flavors. With a commitment to developing best-in-class brands and driving meaningful community engagement, Talking Rain is creating connections with every sip.

Talking Rain is building a sustainable future. The company is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, Talking Rain aims to create a lasting impact in the community. To learn more about Talking Rain, please