Spa Girl Cocktails Expands Distribution in Nashville

San Diego, CA – Spa Girl Cocktails, Inc. (“Spa Girl Cocktails” or “the Company”), the better-for-you premium vodka cocktail company readies itself to expand distribution in Nashville, Tennessee. The Company, known for its 6 award-winning flavors, its Sparkling Strawberry, Mango, and Pineapple, its Signature Peach, Pear, and Cucumber, and its adult-only vodka freezer popsicles, Boozy Pops, signed an exclusive distribution with Best Brands.

Spa Girl Cocktails was acquired and officially launched in 2019 in California. In 2020 it launched in Colorado, and this year the company has sights on Nashville and Nevada. The launch in Nashville strengthens the footprint of the company, especially as it launches new initiatives, like its upcoming exclusive bride-to-be Bachelorette Party Pack. Nashville, one of the top go-to bachelorette destinations, provides the perfect footing for Spa Girl. It’s an ideal pairing for the company, the brand, and the lifestyle.

“We’re a young RTD company. We’ve been in the market less than 24 months and we’re strategically expanding our growth across the US with our great retailers and distributors. We’re going deep, not wide, to penetrate the right markets at the right time. We’ve had extensive interest from retailers, high end liquor stores, resorts, hotels, and bars throughout Nashville which all ultimately led to the conversation with Best Brands,” said Spa Girl CEO Alisa Marie Beyer. “Nashville is full of heart and soul – it’s a melting pot of people, culture, tourists, and innovation. It’s perfect for Spa Girl.”

“There are so many reasons why we should be in Nashville. First, music is part of the history of Spa Girl – my husband and I own a recording studio called The Pink Palace. Second, we’re the Official Cocktail of the Bachelorette Party and Nashville is famous as a bride-to-be destination,” said Spa Girl Cocktails Founder Karen Haines. “It’s perfectly fitting and such a celebration of our beginnings and where we’re going.”

“Pairing with Spa Girl Cocktails was a no-brainer. We see a lot of RTD companies out there, but Spa Girl was different. Its 16.5% ABV and women-centric attitude is exactly what this market needs. It’s a women owned, women powered, made for women company, setting them apart from the competition. We knew we needed to be a part of it,” said a representative from Best Brands. “We’re hitting every touchpoint, targeting resorts, high volume liquor stores, hotels, resorts, bars. We’re doing it all.”

Spa Girl, known for its delicious taste and healthier ingredients, dominates the market as the most award-winning, highest proof RTD canned and bottled vodka cocktails made with pure vodka, natural flavors, pure sugar cane, and no artificial sweetener or flavors. Clean, crisp, and refreshing, these cocktails boast a high ABV of 16.5%, 3.4x more alcohol by volume per serving than your average RTD seltzer, making Spa Girl Cocktails the little cocktail that packs a punch.

The distribution partnership with Best Brands will launch this August.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkspagirlcocktails.com/