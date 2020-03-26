Southern Tier Brewing Launches Hi-Current Craft Hard Seltzer

LAKEWOOD, N.Y .– From craft beer to cider and now seltzer, the brewers at Southern Tier Brewing Company will chart new territory and innovate within the craft hard seltzer space. Founders Phin and Sara DeMink along with the expert brewers at Southern Tier have created a new line of refreshingly real seltzers called Hi-Current™. Made with natural flavors and ingredients, this line is for those seeking big, balanced flavor that stands apart from other hard seltzers without compromising on calories, sugar, or carbs.

Hitting shelves this March, the Hi-Current lineup offers a variety of flavors that push beyond the basics including Black Cherry Lemon, Blood Orange Grapefruit, Strawberry Pineapple and Watermelon Lime. The Hi-Current Hard Seltzers are naturally sweetened with monkfruit, and all contain less than 1g of sugar and carbs, have 100 calories and are 5% ABV. Hi-Current will be available in 12-pack variety packs (3 of each flavor blend) and 6-packs of Black Cherry Lemon.

Since commissioning their brewery in 2002 in the southern region of Western New York, Phin and Sara have been on a relentless pursuit to give drinkers bold and innovative flavor. Their entrepreneurial drive led the brewery to deliver notable craft beer brands 2XIPA, Pumking, Blackwater Dessert Stouts and most recently Southern Tier Cider Works. Now, the Chautauqua Lake-area staple continues that approach with its new line of hard seltzers.

“Hi-Current really has an opportunity to revolutionize the way our fans think about “better for you” low calorie, low carb drinks. This is our chance to show our fans that the big flavor Southern Tier is known for and this is what will set us apart from the rest as we explore these new spaces,” said Vice President of Brewing Operations, Matt Dunn. “What people want to drink is changing, so we need to change with them. If we can bring drinkers into what I humbly believe to be the best seltzer on the market, it will open up the category to so many craft consumers who otherwise wouldn’t explore it.”

Hi-Current Craft Hard Seltzer by Southern Tier will first leave the brewery in late-March. These naturally gluten free hard seltzers will surely meet drinkers’ desire for something more consciously crafted. The seltzers will be available in outlets across New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, and also available at Southern Tier Taprooms in Lakewood, NY, Pittsburgh, PA, Cleveland, OH and Charlotte, NC. For more information and to locate the seltzers near you, visit hicurrentseltzer.com.

About Southern Tier Brewing Company

After several years of professional brewery experience in Chicago, founders Phineas and Sara DeMink had a vision of bringing craft beers to a region rich in brewing heritage, but essentially devoid of production breweries. Southern Tier Brewing Company® began in 2002 in the lakeside town of Lakewood, New York. By 2005, the brewery covered most of the state as well as Pennsylvania. Demand soon outgrew capacity, and in 2009 a new brewery was built on adjacent property. Several additions later, a new 110-barrel brew house was constructed in late winter of 2013 and by autumn a 45,000-sq-ft distribution center, and a water treatment facility were opened. Continuous investments in quality, team, tools, and technology have helped Southern Tier grow into one of the top breweries in the country. The brewer began operation of Southern Tier Distilling Company® in 2015, makers of craft spirits including bourbon, tequila, vodka, gin, canned cocktails and vodka-based seltzer. In 2020, the brewery is introducing a new line of craft ciders, Southern Tier Cider Works™ and a new line of craft hard seltzers, Hi-Current. Visit the brewery, distillery and Taproom locations in Lakewood, NY, Pittsburgh, PA and Cleveland, OH.

