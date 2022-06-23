Southern Glazer’s Joins Responsibility.org, Underscores Commitment to Alcohol Responsibility

ARLINGTON, Virginia – Responsibility.org announcedSouthern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, has joined the national organization’s growing list of Corporate Partner Members. Through this innovative partnership, leading distillers and the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol are joining forces to prevent underage alcohol consumption and promote responsible alcohol consumption among legal-purchase-age adults who choose to drink alcohol.

Responsibility.org Corporate Partners share the organization’s commitment to ending drunk and all impaired driving, preventing underage drinking and empowering adults to make a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices as part of a balanced lifestyle. Southern Glazer’s joined as a “Responsibility Champion,” the highest level offered.

“Promoting responsible consumption to LPA adults who choose to drink and providing critical skills education to ensure the younger generation is well-prepared for the future are central to our mission,” said Steven Becker, executive vice president & treasurer at Southern Glazer’s. “This meaningful partnership with Responsibility.org is a powerful extension of Southern Glazer’s long history of working to promote responsible decision-making about beverage alcohol, building on the growing success of our youth alcohol education program to help students make safe, smart choices and our continued engagement with the Wrong Side of the Road program, a powerful program that uses stories from DUI offenders to show the many negative consequences from driving impaired. We look forward to working alongside Responsibility.org to advance our shared commitment to advancing alcohol responsibility in America for years to come.”

The Responsibility.org Corporate Partner Program serves as a vehicle to further the organization’s mission to eliminate underage drinking, stop impaired driving, and promote responsible consumption. In addition, the program will seek thought-leadership opportunities for partners to widen the organization’s reach and influence policymaking and social change.

“We are proud to welcome Southern Glazer’s to Responsibility.org,” said Chris Swonger, president and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States and Responsibility.org. “The Southern Glazer’s team is a global leader in the beverage alcohol industry and for their community leadership and commitment to alcohol responsibility. We applaud the Southern Glazer’s team for their continued recognition of the value in a collective impact approach to tackling complex societal issues and for expanding their efforts to advance progress in communities across the country through this new partnership. We are excited to leverage Southern Glazer’s footprint across the U.S. as we continue sharing our best-in-class programming with even more Americans.”

In 2016, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits established the Youth Alcohol Awareness and Education Foundation, Inc. to fund programs that support alcohol safety and underage drinking prevention. The Foundation currently funds the EVERFI AlcoholEDU® for High School program in Florida, Dallas and New York. Since the kickoff of Southern Glazer’s program in 2017, the initiative has impacted 18,271 students across more than 140 high schools, with the completion of more than 17,490 hours of learning.

About Responsibility.org

Responsibility.org is a national not-for-profit that aims to eliminate drunk driving and work with others to end all impaired driving, eliminate underage drinking, and empower adults to make a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices as part of a balanced lifestyle. Responsibility.org is funded by the following distillers: Bacardi USA, Inc.; Beam Suntory Inc.; Brown-Forman; Campari Group; Constellation Brands; DIAGEO; Edrington, Mast-Jägermeister US, Inc.; Moët Hennessy USA; Ole Smoky, LLC; Pernod Ricard USA; and William Grant & Sons. For more than 30 years, Responsibility.org has transformed countless lives through programs that bring individuals, families, and communities together to inspire a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly.

https://www.southernglazers.com