South County Brewing Co. Announces New Location

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Founded in 2011, South County Brewing has anchored itself into the craft beer community with innovative and consistent brands. The brewery is known for producing New England IPA’s, DIPA’s and fruited beers while also keeping the embers of classic styles alive. Under a new local ownership structure, the brewery will be expanding and moving its principal operations to York, PA to support market demand and offer an on-site craft beer experience that will be unique to the area. South County has selected the bustling York Township community to be their new home base.

The company has worked extensively with B&D Builders, ERS Architects and RGS Associates to develop a brand new 27,000 sq. ft. facility which will sit atop 13 acres surrounded by a woodland backdrop. The new campus will be home to an expanded retail experience, increased brewing capabilities, full-service restaurant, music venue and expansive outdoor spaces. The restaurant and retail area will be housed in a soaring 2-story timber frame with large loft and fire places. The exterior space will be anchored by a large timber frame pavilion, fire place, kitchen, bar and expansive patio.

To keep up with demand, the new location will include the installation of a 4-vessel automated 30-barrel brew house, extensive cellar capacity, automated centrifuge, rotary packaging line, numerous process improvements and quality control systems. The brewery’s original production area will remain online until the new facility is operational at which time existing equipment will be moved. South County will also be expanding its offerings to include more barrel aged beers, fruited wood aged sours and last but not least whiskey and bourbon. A custom-made Vendome copper still from Kentucky with rickhouses for aging will round out the project. The project is expected to take 18 months to complete and will initially add around 25 employees. The original taproom in Fawn Grove, PA will remain open for retail sales after the expansion.

From the owners, “We wanted to make sure that moving forward we have the tools and capacity to continue to be successful. Offering an incredible destination experience will be key for our long-term success. This is a significant investment in the company and even during these challenging times we are ready to engage our next chapter. Our new home will allow us to create more unique offerings, increase efficiencies, and engage other passions such as bourbon and whiskey. In addition, having more cellar capacity will also allow us keep up with retail sales and help us fill market demand for packaged beer. The excellent proximity to Interstate 83 and ample on-site parking will provide our beer fans with a very convenient venue to enjoy the South County experience. York Township has been an extremely welcoming partner to our vision and we are excited to grow with the community.”

For More Information:

https://southcountybrewing.com/