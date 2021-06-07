Sockeye Brewing Celebrates 25 Years With Full Brand Refresh

BOISE, Idaho – Sockeye Brewing, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, is excited to announce its first full brand refresh since opening its doors in 1996.  The refresh, spearheaded by local marketing firm Duft & Watterson, features a complete redesign of Sockeye’s iconic fish logo, wordmark, and packaging.

“This year marks a major milestone for Sockeye as we celebrate our 25th year of brewing Idaho’s most awarded craft beer,” said Tyson Cardon, Sales and Marketing Director.  “While reflecting on the past it became clear that as we enter the next 25 years it would be crucial to freshen up our brand, while maintaining key aspects our drinkers have come to love.”

The new packaging features bold, modern designs which pay homage to the iconic Idaho landmarks, of which many of Sockeye’s beers are named, by way of individualized topographic maps.  “Each beer named after an Idaho landmark features the actual relief map of the area,” Cardon says.  “It’s this attention to detail we feel the award-winning liquid inside the can deserved.”

Sockeye Brewing’s new designs will begin hitting shelves the 2nd weekend of June with all packaging refreshed by mid-July.  Keep your eyes peeled and stay tuned for more excitement to come as we continue our year of celebration.

About Sockeye Brewing

Sockeye Brewing was founded in 1996. Offered first as a handcrafted beer option to tap houses in Idaho’s Treasure Valley, Sockeye Brewing continues to grow with the rising demand for quality craft beer in Idaho and throughout the Northwest. Sockeye brews more than 10,000 bbl annually via its 40-bbl brewhouse in Boise and is one of the top-producing craft breweries in Idaho. Its signature brand, Dagger Falls IPA, is the bestselling Idaho-made craft beer in the state.

https://www.sockeyebrew.com

