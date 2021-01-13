Societe Brewing Company Launches First Light Beer

SAN DIEGO, CA — Thought you could pound five craft IPAs daily in quarantine, but the deliciously weighty bev got you, literally, down? Societe Brewing Company comes in with a new beer as surprising as its now classic Session IPA, The Coachman, that earned big accolades straight out the gate.

Enter Light Beer.

The Southern California-based brewery, formed out of a love for great beer and the universal appeal of sharing a pint, launched this easy-drinking light beer — a first for the brand — today. Named without frills, fanfare or fiction, Light Beer (4.5% abv) was inspired by the easy-drinking, low-ABV lawnmower beers of yesteryear.

It’s currently available for delivery and pick-up at Societe’s Kearny Mesa taproom, 8262 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, and slated for availability at retail locations from the San Diego-Baja border to Santa Barbara, CA beginning January 19 via a new distribution agreement with Stone Distributing Company.

“We sought to produce a beer people can drink any time, anywhere, that feels and looks, brandwise, distinctly American, paying homage to classic, regional American breweries and their over the top confidence in what they were making,” said Doug Constantiner, president of Societe Brewing Company. “We’re very proud of this beer and all we have in store for the year.”

The nationally award-winning brewery, with three signature beers (highly decorated IPA “The Pupil”; a blonde named “The Harlot” and aforementioned “The Coachman”), a quarterly rotational IPA and a selection of Belgians, lagers, dark ales and barrel-aged sours, is devoted to the art of classic brewing. Perhaps surprisingly, Societe’s team invested more time in research and development for Light Beer than any of its previous beers, including highly decorated The Pupil, which put the company on the map.

With Light Beer and a series of quarterly IPA launches, beginning last year, like World of Wonders and Good of the Public, Societe devotees may have noted a shift from traditional character-driven names and can art. This wasn’t a strict departure, however, but rather a deeper exploration of the vintage feel, drawing from letterpress-era newspaper motifs and advertisements to expand the brand beyond one naming style. What is a society without its headlines and colloquialisms?As a social uniter, Societe is steeped in a no-frills ethos, honoring Americana.

“We like to reflect the history of brewing in what we do, so Light Beer is very much on brand for us. Simple, clean.” Constantiner said. “We’re getting better at articulating who we are and we’re going to continue to surprise beer lovers by honoring tradition while putting everything into making really good beer.”

Beer lovers should look for a slew of upcoming collaborations with other excellent Southern California-based craft breweries this year.

About Societe Brewing Company

Societe Brewing formed out of a love for great beer and the universal appeal of sharing a pint. Douglas Constantiner, ever committed to what’s real, including REAL great, uncompromising beer, created a brewing company that puts people first, from his team to those drinking the liquid gold that’s produced under the Societe name.

In 2012, Societe Brewing Company opened its doors to both the craft beer community and the social beer drinker alike. The brewery and tasting room occupy a 16,000 sq. ft. building in San Diego, California — the capital of craft.The Societe family of beers is made up of hoppy ales, Belgian-inspired brews, lagers, dark beers and wine-barrel aged sours crafted on a 20 barrel brewhouse. All beers are available locally throughout San Diego and up the coast of California, with plans for expansion into neighboring states and at Societe’s 3,000 sq. ft. tasting room, which showcases the brewing process with an unobstructed view of the barrel room and brewery.Beer Folk, Unite! Societe pays homage to beer as the world’s great social uniter.