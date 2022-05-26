Societe Brewing Celebrates 10th Anniversary and News of Satellite Tasting Room

SAN DIEGO, California – Societe Brewing Company is celebrating its 10th Anniversary this June, a testament to the small independently-owned brewery’s dedication to the craft. Societe is also excited to announce the news of its first satellite tasting room coming to San Diego’s oldest neighborhood, Old Town, in early 2023, in addition to a 10th-anniversary exclusive beer, to commemorate their first decade of impeccable beer.

Since opening its first location in San Diego 10 years ago, Societe has grown its legion of loyal fans, one beer at a time, led by their rally cry, “Beer Folk Unite.” Founded in 2012 by beer-obsessed Doug Constantiner, with a vision of uniting people over beer, Societe offers a wide selection of beer including its core lineup of world class beers and seasonal specialty IPAs. Its core lineup includes flagship IPA, The Pupil, Light Beer, Session IPA and two-time G.A.B.F. gold medal-winning The Coachman, Doug’s personal favorite beer, award winning Blonde Ale The Harlot, and newest addition to the core lineup, Bulbous Flowers, a sticky and fresh Hazy IPA with a West Coast finish.

Having just started canning its beer before the pandemic shut down in March 2020, going from a highly on-site focused distribution to an ever-expanding distribution and rapid growth, Societe tripled production setting itself up for further expansion into Los Angeles and Northern California. Bringing its first satellite location to San Diego’s historic Old Town, Societe Brewing looks forward to further establishing itself as an unquestioned part of the city’s beer fabric. Although the space in its entirety isn’t expected to open until early 2023, Societe fans can look forward to a Fall 2022 pop-up giving guests a sneak peek into the space. Until then, the 2,686 square-foot tasting room will undergo renovations adding a beer bar, retail shop and onsite kitchen. Reflecting the vibrant colors and patterns in Societe’s new futuristic branding, the Old Town tasting room will be flooded with light and color and buzzing with beer folk sipping the classic beers Societe drinkers have come to know and love.

In celebration of its 10th Anniversary, Societe is also launching the Tenth Ann’y, a 10th anniversary exclusive 10% ABV Triple IPA, and one of the hoppiest drinks the brewery has ever created. The Tenth Ann’y is a celebration of hops and the tireless passion that makes Societe what it is.

For More Information:

https://www.societebrewing.com