Snake River Brewing Launches Non-Alcoholic Seltzer

Jackson, Wy. — In August 2019, Snake River Brewing of Jackson, Wyoming released a new product – Snake River Seltzer: Sparkling Hop Water. This seltzer is a non-alcoholic carbonated water that boasts the subtle aroma & taste of a blend of Idaho hops with no bitterness.

The ingredient list is kept short and free of any artificial flavorings or colors stating simply: “Water, Hops, and Ascorbic Acid”, in addition, Sparkling Hop Water’s label boasts “0 Calories. 0 Sugar. 0 B.S.” and is gluten free. The first of its kind to be canned in Jackson Hole, Snake River Seltzer took several months of research and development by SRB’s brewing team who took on the challenge after being inspired similar products on the market.

The Snake River Seltzer is made, filtered, and canned at the Snake River Brewing brewpub at 265 S Millward Street in Jackson, Wyoming.

Snake River Seltzer: Sparkling Hop Water can be purchased in 12 packs online from www.snakeriverbrewing.com or in 6 packs at the Snake River Brewing brewpub as well as various retailers in Jackson including Creekside Market, Cowboy Coffee, and E.leaven. Outside of Jackson, Wyoming consumers can find Snake River Seltzer A.J.’s Discount Liquor in Afton and A.J.’s North in Thayne with more retailers ‘hopping’ on the Sparkling Hop Water wagon.

About Snake River Brewing

Snake River Brewing is an independent craft brewery located in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Since being established in 1994, Snake River Brewing has been awarded 36 medals and twice been named Small Brewery of the Year at the Great American Beer Festival. Snake River Brewing produces 8,000 barrels of handcrafted beer that is sold on premises at the 265 S Millward Jackson, Wyoming brewpub location and across the Rocky Mountain west region through various distributors.