Smog City Brewing Co. Releases Total Boss Red IPA Celebrating Women in Industry

Torrance, CA – Smog City Brewing Co. is releasing Total Boss Red IPA Friday, 7/16, designed to elevate and celebrate women in an industry that has been historically male-driven. To make Total Boss, all of the women who work at Smog City came together to develop the recipe (with the support of their brewmaster), and then they hopped on the brew deck to make the beer. “Total Boss is a statement about how we at Smog City see women in the beer industry – they are Total Bosses! Women deserve respect and a place on the brew deck and are often a driving force in making the craft beer industry a better, more inclusive & creative space for all. I take pride in knowing that the Los Angeles craft beer community has always had more women in leadership positions compared to the rest of the country and we want to celebrate that!” said Laurie Porter, co-owner of Smog City Brewing Co.

When looking for a way to authentically take a stance on the current #metoo movement happening in the craft beer industry, Smog City Brewing Co. turned to what they do best, making beer, and they hope Total Boss helps highlight the fact that women are a powerful and important part of the craft beer industry and challenge more breweries to follow Smog City’s lead in putting women in top leadership positions. Over half of the leadership team at Smog City Brewing Co. is female, including their owner Laurie, who serves on the board of the CCBA and the Torrance Chamber of Commerce and is a past president of the LA County Brewers Guild. Smog City says they “demand respect and appreciation for all the amazing ladies on our team and for all the women in the craft beer industry.”

Total Boss Red IPA was brewed with Red X malt and a huge dose of Amarillo, Simcoe, and Citra hops. It’s a ruby-hued IPA with bright citrus notes and clocks in at 6.3% abv. “It’s been a fantastic and uplifting process for the women of Smog CIty to come together and create this beer out of solidarity for all the hardworking women in our industry that are overlooked & mistreated far too often,” said Aften Lee, brand & retail director at Smog City Brewing Co. “Plus, it’s going to taste amazing!”

Total Boss is a beer for all the women out there and the allies that support them so that we can all work together to make craft beer a better place for all.

Total Boss Red IPA will be available starting Friday, 7/16 in 4-pack cans & on draft at the Smog City Brewing Co. Torrance Brewery & Taproom (1901 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA), Smog City West (22755 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505), and Smog City SteelCraft (3768 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90807). It’ll be available at Smog City @ Glendora Public Market (905 E Arrow Hwy, Glendora, CA 91740) starting Wednesday, 7/21. You can also buy 4-packs of Total Boss Red IPA online at the Smog City beer shop for shipping all over California.

Be sure to grab a 4 pack of Total Boss for the total boss in your life.

About Smog City Brewing Co.

Established in 2011, Smog City Brewing Co. is a family-owned and operated craft brewery in Torrance, CA devoted to producing a wide variety of creatively inspired and exceptionally balanced beers. Smog City Brewing Co. prides itself on making beer everyone will love and love to share. With four taprooms to choose from around Los Angeles County and distribution throughout central and southern California, fresh Smog City beer is never too far away. In addition to making world-class beer for their community, Smog City Brewing Co. is also a proud 1% for the Planet member.

https://smogcitybrewing.com