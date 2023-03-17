Sloop Brewing Co. Presents Sloop Premium Lager

EAST FISHKILL, New York – Sloop Brewing Co. is releasing Sloop Premium Lager, a crisp, easy drinking, American lager. An initial soft launch will be followed by a summer marketing campaign and sales team push in the Northeast. The beer will be available exclusively in 12 pack stickered cans, with printed cans to come later this year after market testing.

“Lagers represent the epitome of clean, careful brewing,” said Justin Taylor, Sloop’s co-founder and chief product officer. “There’s nothing to hide behind – you can really taste any flaws or imperfections. With Sloop Pils and our line of rotational lagers, we’ve always tried to really live up to what a lager should be, and Sloop Premium Lager is an extension of that ethos and a beer we’re honestly pretty proud of. Sometimes you just want something clean, simple, and easy drinking at the end of a long day or for a neighborhood gathering, and we think Sloop Premium can perfectly fill that niche.”

“Craft lagers have been trending,” said Joe Turco, director of sales. “You can see it in Nielsen data, you can see it in stores and bars, you can see it in BA survey data, and we can see it in our own sales. We’re aiming to provide consumers with a crisp, classic, sessionable beer at a reasonable price point. This is our third entry into the 12-pack format, behind Juice Bomb and our Bomb Box hazy IPA variety pack, and we think it rounds out our 12-pack portfolio nicely. Given the price point we’re aiming for and the beer itself, we think the exclusive 12-pack format makes a lot of sense – whether you’re stocking your fridge, shopping for a backyard get together, or looking for a solid 12oz can of lager at your local bar.”

“In a lot of ways, the branding and marketing of this beer is a throwback to the lagers of the 80s, 90s, and aughts that a lot of us grew up with on TV and on billboards,” said Bob Davidson, director of brand marketing. “It’s a classic label, with gold lids and shiny letters, recalling all of your favorite party animals and interesting people and animatronics. This is a marketing campaign we’re really going to have a lot of fun with.”

With a heavy push in New York City and surrounding markets, Sloop Premium Lager will be available throughout Sloop’s distribution footprint – AL, CT, DC, FL, KY, MA, MD, ME, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, TN, VA, VT, WI, and internationally. It is expected to be available to consumers at $16.99-$18.99 per 12-pack, depending on market.

Founded by President Adam Watson and Chief Product Officer Justin Taylor in 2011 in a Poughkeepsie garage, Sloop has gone from selling beer at farmers’ markets and hand delivering kegs to being one of the hundred largest craft breweries in the country, with their flagship Juice Bomb Northeastern IPA leading the way. Named for the boats that once moved people and cargo up and down the Hudson, Sloop is proud to be a part of a growing craft beverage movement and a growing upstate New York economy

