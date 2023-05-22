Sloop Brewing Co. & Jägermeister Come Together to Create Das Jägermeister Beer

EAST FISHKILL, N.Y.-– Inspired by the classic flavors of Jägermeister, one of the world’s most iconic brands, Sloop Brewing Co. is releasing Das Jägermeister Beer, a hazy IPA with orange zest and ginger. With adjuncts carefully selected from some of Jägermeister’s secret and not-so-secret botanicals to perfectly complement a bold, juicy IPA, Das Jägermeister Beer is a hazy exploration into new depths of flavor. Citrus & fruit notes from the cutting edge of dry-hopping possibilities meld with the storied history of Jägermeister’s nearly 100-year-old recipe — for a truly epic merger of the classic and the new.

“Jägermeister is a classic, iconic liqueur,” said Justin Taylor, Sloop co-founder and chief product officer, “and we jumped at this chance to create a hazy IPA drawing from their timeless recipe. With 56 botanicals to choose from, we were able to zero in on a couple that we felt would really enhance the flavor and experience of an IPA. With a generous dose of bitter, sweet orange zest to really bring out the essence of the hops and a refreshing, spicy blast of ginger to evoke the herbal side of Jägermeister and bring something unique and different to the beer, we’re really excited about this IPA – and the possibilities going forward.”

“We have a secret recipe that hasn’t changed in almost 100 years,” said Jack Carson, Jägermeister USA director of innovation. “At Jägermeister, we value trying new things like working with innovative companies to create something unique and different, while staying true to Jägermeister’s legendary craft and tradition. Sloop is not only one of my favorite New York breweries – our values are very similarly aligned. They also hold, at their core, a commitment to quality and exploring the possibilities of brewing while honoring the generations of craft and tradition that have informed everything they do as brewers.”

Worthy of the proud tradition of Jägermeister while living up to Sloop’s mission of exploring new horizons of flavor, Das Jägermeister Beer is one 2023 release you don’t want to miss.

Das Jägermeister Beer will be available throughout much of Sloop’s distribution footprint – AL, CT, FL, MA, MD, NC, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, SC, TN, VA, and Washington, DC.

About Sloop

Founded by President Adam Watson and Chief Product Officer Justin Taylor in 2011 in a Poughkeepsie garage, Sloop has gone from selling beer at farmers’ markets and hand delivering kegs to being one of the hundred largest craft breweries in the country, with their flagship Juice Bomb Northeastern IPA leading the way. Named for the boats that once moved people and cargo up and down the Hudson River, Sloop is proud to be a part of a growing craft beverage movement and a growing upstate New York economy.

For More Information:

https://www.sloopbrewing.com/