Ska Fabricating Acquires GR-X Manufacturing

DURANGO, CO— Ska Fabricating is excited to announce its purchase of GR-X Manufacturing in a strategic move to leverage the two companies’ complementary strengths and technology.

GR-X Manufacturing, founded in 2015 and based in Grand Rapids Michigan, specializes in providing depalletizing and palletizing equipment systems for consumer products and food and beverage industries.

The two rapidly expanding suppliers of packaging solutions will benefit from each other’s capabilities to offer the best value and technology in packaging line solutions for small to midsize operations. Both companies provide depalletizing and packaging solutions for various consumer packaged goods, though there is very little overlap in their specific market segments.

In announcing the acquisition, Ska Fabricating CEO Jim Mackay says, “Ska Fabricating’s roots lie in the craft beer market, and we’ve quickly grown from that foundation into other rigid packaging and can decorating lines. We see this as a natural progression in our growth as an industry leader in container handling.”

Both companies have found success in the packaging equipment market by focusing on meeting unique needs overlooked by other suppliers and offering excellent value.

Discussing the purchase, GR-X founder Jerry Pollard says “GR-X and Ska Fab share similar values: a strong customer focus, and always looking for new ways to grow and innovate. The two companies will benefit from each other’s strengths and our customers will be the beneficiaries.”

GR-X will retain its brand for the foreseeable future, and all existing customers will be fully supported. Ska Fabricating plans to retain all of the 100+ employees from both companies, and will gain some much-needed production space and capacity at the Grand Rapids facility.

ABOUT SKA FABRICATING

Ska Fabricating automates packaging lines for craft businesses, specializing in depalletizers, palletizers, conveyance systems, rinsing, drying, filling and date coding products. With more than 2000 customers worldwide in more than 30 countries, Ska Fab has the products and experience to help you increase your production while saving expenses. Learn more at skafabricating.com.

ABOUT GR-X MANUFACTURING

GR-X Manufacturing specializes in providing container handling equipment for the food/beverage, consumer products, and brewing industries. Our popular line of palletizing and depalletizing equipment ranges from manual to fully automatic solutions. Container flame treatment systems and semi-automatic baggers round out our equipment offerings. Our company philosophy is “Equipment built well – Sales made simple.” All of the equipment built by GR-X is designed to exceed industry standards in component quality, ease of use, fabrication standards, and reliability. Watch a short video about us and our equipment at https://vimeo.com/595309549 or visit our website at grxmfg.com!