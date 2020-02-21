Ska Distributing Expands Beverage Offerings to Include Spirits, CBD Seltzer, and Cider

DURANGO, Colo. — Ska Brewing’s distribution arm is expanding its beverage offerings beyond beer to include spirits from Peach Street Distillers, CBD seltzers from Oh Hi Beverages, and ciders from Fenceline Ciders. These new additions to the portfolio will be available across Southwestern Colorado.

Launched in 2005 by Ska Brewing co-founders Bill Graham and Dave Thibodeau, Ska’s sister distillery Peach Street Distillers will now offer an array of its bottles through Ska Distributing, including Goat Vodka, Jackelope Gin, Smoked Rye Whisky, American Single Malt Whisky, Amaro, Fruit Brandy, Barrel aged Gin, and Colorado Straight Bourbon in all it’s forms (Barrel Strength, 5 Year, 10 Year and Colorado Straight). “To say the stoke is high is an understatement,” says Peach Street Founder and Ska Brewing Founder Bill Graham to be able to sell and deliver our own goods to my own backyard with the guys I’ve worked with for years?!? Of course we are going to do this and do it in the best way.”

Co-founded in 2019 by Ska Brewing co-owner Matt Vincent and the owners of Durango Organics, Oh Hi Beverages is a Durango-based cannabis drinks company that crafts THC and CBD seltzers. Ska Distributors will distribute Oh Hi’s CBD seltzer line, which includes Pomegranate, Ginger Basil Limeade, Lemon Lime, and Grapefruit flavors. The cans are available as 12 oz. 4-packs. “We are really excited to partner with Ska Distributors to bring our CBD line of beverages to Southwest Colorado,” says Vincent, who also founded Ska Fabricating in 2012. “It’s a great relationship that shares the synergy of all the families it represents. CBD Seltzers are a new category and we are very excited to introduce it to SW Colorado and have Ska Distributing as our partner in doing this.“

Founded by Sam Perry and Neal Wight in 2018 in Mancos, Colorado, Fenceline Ciders works with historic orchards to produce its ciders, which include the canned Seedling and Catkin Hopped ciders available now through Ska Distributing as 12-oz. 4-packs. “I am very excited to be working with Ska Brewing and I don’t think Fenceline Cider could have found a better partner,” says Sam Perry who co-owns Fenceline. “Ska’s work ethic, commitment to quality, and mold-breaking attitude are all in line with Fenceline’s core values. Ska’s knowledge of the regional craft beverage market will be a huge asset to Fenceline as we grow. It’s an honor to be a part of their distribution lineup.”

Ska Brewing is also pleased to report the coming addition of wine to its distribution portfolio, and will announce details in coming months.

For more information about Ska’s non-beer additions to its distribution network, or the who Legion of Ska sister companies including Peach Street Distillers, Ska Fabricating and Oh Hi Beverages, contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com

ABOUT SKA BREWING

Ska Brewing Company is the premiere craft distributor for Southwestern Colorado, committed to serving independently owned companies. In addition to their own award-winning beers, The Hard Seltzer, and non-alcoholic Skagua, they distribute other beers from Telluride Brewing, Left Hand Brewing Co., Bristol Brewing, Stone Brewing, Marble Brewing, La Cumbre Brewing Co., Bosque Brewing, and Sweetwater Brewing. Ska services on and off-premise accounts in Durango, Telluride, Ridgway, Ouray, and Pagosa. Find Ska online at skabrewing.com.