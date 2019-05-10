Ska Brewing to Release Brewstomper Golden Ale

DURANGO, Colo. — Brewstomper Golden Ale, brewed by Ska Brewing and Rancid, will debut at The Bash Music & Craft Beer Festival’s first show at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix on Saturday, May 11. The beer will be available in cans at all of the festival shows this season.

At 5% ABV Brewstomper is a crisp, refreshing golden ale designed to be enjoyed with music and friends, the type of beer that doesn’t dominate the conversation, it simply enhances it. While the hops and malt work quietly backstage without bravado, the show certainly couldn’t go on without them.

Brewstomper will be available on tap at Ska’s World Headquarters in Durango, Colorado on May 10 at 5 p.m. Cans of the newly released beer will be 2 for $5 at this tapping event. Expect some Rancid music in the background.

Fans of the band and the brewery can also find Brewstomper in canned 6-packs across Ska’s distribution footprint beginning next week. It will be available in limited quantities in Colorado, Arizona, Southern California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Utah.

Find the full Bash Music & Craft Beer Festival schedule at www.thebashfestival.com.

About Ska Brewing

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award-winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho. For information (a lot of it), more music and a good time, visit skabrewing.com.