Ska Brewing Releases Mexican Logger Cans For The 2021 Season

DURANGO, Colo.— Ska Brewing kicked off its 22nd Mexican Logger season on March 23 with a fundraiser for Durango’s Community Emergency Relief Fund (CERF) for COVID-19 relief. Cans of the brewery’s famous craft lager will be available at the brewery World Headquarters and across Ska’s markets next week.

This clean, easy drinking lager has become a warm weather staple in Durango where Ska first produced Mexican Logger on draft and in 12 oz bottles in 1999. Although it is still a summer seasonal offering 22 years later, it has become one of the brewery’s flagship beers, and most anticipated releases.

“The key ingredient in this beer is and always has been a very crisp, clean yeast strain,” says Ska Brewing Co-Founder and CEO Dave Thibodeau. “We use a strain specifically from Mexico City that helps keep drinkability at the forefront with the malts and the hops hanging in the background.”

To support social distancing during the 2021 Mexican Logger release, Ska is celebrating all week and encouraging reservations at its World Headquarters. A $20 donation reserves your table and includes two pints of Mexican Logger.

Mexican Logger will tap at Ska Street Brewstillery in Boulder on Wednesday, March 24.

Find Mexican Logger across Ska’s markets on draft and in canned 12-ounce 6-packs throughout spring and summer. Earlier this year, Ska Brewing released the Mexican-style Lager Dark that is available when Mexican Logger is not.

ABOUT SKA BREWING

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award- winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho. For information (a lot of it), more music, and a good time, visit www.skabrewing.com.

