Ska Brewing Releases Hard Seltzer Variety Pack with Cocktail Flavors

DURANGO, Colo. — On the heels of the success of Ska Brewing’s Hard Seltzer debut in 2019, the brewery continues to innovate with this unique variety pack. The new line of cocktail-inspired hard seltzers is made to add some tropical vibes to the upcoming cold season.

Introducing the new Ska Brewing Party Pack that includes three cocktail-inspired hard seltzer flavors: Paloma, Pina Colada, and Pomegranate Mojito. At only 5% ABV, only 100 calories and gluten free, with only 2 grams of sugar per 12 oz. can, these new hard seltzers pair well with Zoom gatherings and solo outdoor adventures.

Ska has long experimented on the Mod pilot system to emulate classic cocktails in its beers, notably the MoSka Mule and the barrel-aged Whiskey Sour. It was only natural that they do the same with their seltzer program.

These seltzer flavors are available to-go at Ska Brewing’s World Headquarters in Durango, Colorado. Cans of these seltzers are only available as a variety 12-pack across Ska’s distribution footprint.

ABOUT SKA BREWING

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award- winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho. For information (a lot of it), more music, and a good time, visit www.skabrewing.com.

