Ska Brewing Releases Hard Seltzer Variety Pack with Cocktail Flavors

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

DURANGO, Colo. — On the heels of the success of Ska Brewing’s Hard Seltzer debut in 2019, the brewery continues to innovate with this unique variety pack. The new line of cocktail-inspired hard seltzers is made to add some tropical vibes to the upcoming cold season.

Introducing the new Ska Brewing Party Pack that includes three cocktail-inspired hard seltzer flavors: Paloma, Pina Colada, and Pomegranate Mojito. At only 5% ABV, only 100 calories and gluten free, with only 2 grams of sugar per 12 oz. can, these new hard seltzers pair well with Zoom gatherings and solo outdoor adventures.

Ska has long experimented on the Mod pilot system to emulate classic cocktails in its beers, notably the MoSka Mule and the barrel-aged Whiskey Sour. It was only natural that they do the same with their seltzer program.

These seltzer flavors are available to-go at Ska Brewing’s World Headquarters in Durango, Colorado. Cans of these seltzers are only available as a variety 12-pack across Ska’s distribution footprint.

ABOUT SKA BREWING

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award- winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho. For information (a lot of it), more music, and a good time, visit www.skabrewing.com.

For More Information:
https://radcraftbeer.com/news/ska-hard-seltzer-cocktail

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
BevNET Live Winter 2020
BevNET Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 7-9, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
12/08 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
12/10 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
12/14 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
12/15 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
12/14 - Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.