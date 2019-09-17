Ska Brewing Releases Euphoria Pale Ale in Cans

DURANGO, Colo. — Ska Brewing’s seasonal Euphoria Pale Ale returns to the brewery’s World Headquarters this Thursday during Ska-BQ, and hits shelves in 13 states next week. This highly anticipated beer release serves as Durango’s unofficial kickoff into winter.

Euphoria’s big malt backbone meets caramel sweetness and just a touch of chocolate, with epic grapefruit hop aroma and flavor provided by a huge dry hop addition that all comes together to make it a perfect beer for those long lift rides.

Both known as craft creators in their respective industries, Ska Brewing and Venture Snowboards began a partnership about 15 years ago. “Ska takes the same approach in crafting their beer, and we’re both based in the San Juan Mountains, so teaming up seemed like a natural. Euphoria is named after Venture’s powder board – you get the same heady feeling drinking it as you do floating through the deep stuff on a blower powder day,” explains Lisa Branner from Venture.

“Euphoria comes in perfect time for the Broncos season,” says Ska Brewing’s Sales and Marketing Director Kristen Muraro. “We’re officially ready for football now.”

Ska and Venture Snowboards will debut this year’s custom ska-themed snowboard and host a Euphoria celebration in November— more information will soon be available about this event at skabrewing.com.

Find Euphoria in 6-packs in all thirteen of Ska’s distribution states through colder months.

About Ska Brewing

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award- winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho. For information, music, and a good time, visit skabrewing.com.