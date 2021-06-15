Ska Brewing Recognized By Governor Polis And OEDIT For Excellence In Exporting

DURANGO, CO – In May on World Trade Day, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) gave Ska Brewing an honorable mention in the Governor’s Awards for Excellence in Exporting.

The Excellence in Exporting Award recognizes the essential role that exports play in the state’s economy— with $8.3 billion in products exported in 2020— by highlighting noteworthy export activity around the state. In order to be eligible for these prestigious awards, good standing Colorado-headquartered companies must have exported products or services outside of the state domestically and/or internationally for two years or more. As the largest regional brewery in the Four Corners, Ska exports its packaged beers to ten United States, as well as the UK, Ireland, Japan, and Sweden.

“Beyond just sending our product, exporting requires thoughtful labor practices and relationship building,” says Arlo Grammatica, Ska’s Barroom Hero. “This mention is a big honor!”

About Ska Brewing

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award-winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include True Blonde, Modus Hoperandi and Rue B. Soho.

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/ska-oedit-excellence-exporting

