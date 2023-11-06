Ska Brewing Peppermint Bark Stout Is Back

DURANGO, Colo.— Ska Brewing is ready for the holidays with the return of Peppermint Bark Stout, a Milk Stout crafted with peppermint bark from Durango local Animas Chocolate Company. This seasonal Stout will be available at the brewery World Headquarters for Fresh Beer Friday on November 3— this year in Ska’s canned 16oz. 4-packs.

Fun fact about Peppermint Bark: it was invented by Williams Sonoma in 1998. The Animas Chocolate Company version of this popular holiday treat was the inspiration for Ska’s latest Stout experiment, brewed with actual peppermint bark (white chocolate, dark chocolate, and candy canes) in the mash. The beer’s sweetness is balanced with cocoa nibs, a hint of mint, and lactose that makes for a creamy, smooth finish.

After this beer made headlines and heads turn in 2022, Ska is excited to bring it back for the second year. Peppermint Bark Stout will be available exclusively in Colorado in extremely limited quantities while supplies last. Find it at Durango’s Local First Book Launch Party on November 9 and at the Ska Brewing- Venture Snowboards Season Kickoff Party on November 10, both at the brewery World Headquarters.

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award-winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include True Blonde, Modus Hoperandi and Rue B. Soho.

