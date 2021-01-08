Ska Brewing Introduces New Canned Seasonal Lager, Mexican Style Lager Dark

DURANGO, Colo. — After 21 years of serving its infamous craft lager in spring and summer, Ska presents a dark variant of the popular Mexican Logger for colder months. Having garnered a reputation for making clean, crisp lagers— anticipation is high as Ska adds a fourth beer to their award-winning lager camp available each year.

Introducing Mexican Style Lager Dark, a smooth and slightly sweet dark lager that’s balanced with mild bitterness from Tettnang, Cascade, and Saaz hops. Add subtle caramel flavors and a touch of roast on the finish to round it all out, and this beer just as its other lager cousins in Ska’s lineup— including year-round Rue B. Soho Grapefruit Lager and the award-winning Oktoberfest that makes a short-lived appearance in the fall.

“The beautiful thing about living in the Rocky Mountains are the changing seasons, and it’s well enough known that our Mexican Logger and its bright green can signal the unofficial start of spring,” says Ska Brewing Co-Founder and CEO Dave Thibodeau. “And now with Mexican Style Lager Dark, that shoulder season in the fall finally has its own beer as a gateway to everyone’s favorite season: Winter!”

Ska’s brewing team has been working on Mexican Style Lager Dark for three winters now. After thorough recipe development, this lager became a tasting room favorite as soon as it hit the taps at World Headquarters. Now available in canned 12-ounce 6-packs, Mexican Style Lager Dark will be available across Ska’s eleven-state distribution when Mexican Logger is not.

ABOUT SKA BREWING

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award- winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho. For information (a lot of it), more music, and a good time, visit www.skabrewing.com.