Sixpoint Brewery to Launch Party Poppers Hard Seltzer

Brooklyn, NY – Sixpoint Brewery is announcing the release of Party Poppers, its new line of refreshing, great tasting hard seltzers. As the hard seltzer market continues to boom, up 120% over the past year in the US, new regional entrants are joining the game and quickly gaining favor with consumers from their local markets. Sixpoint, one of the pioneers of the craft beer market in New York City, enters the seltzer space at a time when craft drinkers are looking for brands already in their consideration set to deliver seltzers with the flavor and attitude that speaks to them.

The hard seltzer occasion is centered around settings and activities that represent pure, unadulterated fun. In true Sixpoint fashion, Party Poppers enters the segment with a take all its own. Party Poppers is claiming the title of “The Official Party Seltzer” and is inviting consumers to come to the party or to create their own party. Party Poppers is seltzer at its best; a time to let go and turn an ordinary moment into a moment to celebrate. After the challenges of the past year, New Yorkers deserve to get together and celebrate. And Party Poppers is here to turn it up.

“The hard seltzer category is extremely crowded. But we were waiting for the right time and for the concept to carve out a unique space for Sixpoint,” says Courtnie Harrell, vice president of brand marketing. “As New York begins the process of rebuilding and regaining its famous energy, there will be many moments to celebrate, to step back and have some fun and to party. Party Poppers Hard Seltzer is the perfect complement to those occasions.”

Since 2004, Sixpoint has been pushing the limits of innovative flavor development, bringing craft fans the big hop cone flavor in Resin and the crushable bright refreshment in brands like The Crisp. And now, they are bringing flavorful refreshment to seltzer with Party Poppers. Party Poppers will launch in a 12pk Variety Pack with 4 flavors that will make your tastebuds dance: Tiki Lemon Bar, Cucumber Lime Daybreak. Triple Berry Disco and Passionfruit Orange Guava Punch. Each variant offers popular flavors in unique combos to bring some excitement to the singular seltzer space.

Releasing to markets this May, Sixpoint Party Poppers is made with all-natural flavors and delivers less than 1g of sugar, at 100 calories and 5% ABV per serving. Party Poppers will have distribution across Sixpoint core markets which includes New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and through New England.

Sixpoint Party Poppers completes the regional seltzer rollout strategy from parent company, Artisanal Brewing Ventures (ABV). ABV has rolled out Bold Rock Hard Seltzer in the Southeast, Southern Tier Hi-Current in upstate New York and Great Lakes region, and Victory Waves in Pennsylvania and the mid-Atlantic.

“We are seeing some similarities to the early years of craft beer. Variety, great taste, and quality are all important and consumers value brands they relate to,” says Derek Detenber, chief marketing officer. “There are some big brands in the seltzer category, so our strategy is to be more precise and surgical in how we acquire a following in this space. And it starts with matching strong brands, in home geographies, with their most passionate fans.”

About Sixpoint Brewery

Sixpoint was created in an 800-square-foot garage in Brooklyn, New York City, in 2004 by award-winning homebrewer-turned-professional Shane Welch. Sixpoint is now partnered with Victory Brewing Company, Southern Tier Brewing Company, and Bold Rock Hard Cider to combine the experience of the breweries and unite these legendary brewmasters under one roof.

The Brewery’s name and symbols come from an amalgamation of the Nautical Star and the German Brauerstern (Brewer’s Star), which was a medieval mark of quality for German brewers. Sixpoint’s motto is “Beer is Culture,” to highlight the human trajectory—the earliest human civilizations were founded upon the cultivation of cereal grains for making beer.

The Mad Scientists at Sixpoint seek to honor the heritage and craft of brewing by designing unique formulas to perpetually inspire the creativity, collaboration, and culture that is generated by beer.

In November 2018, Sixpoint announced an alliance with Artisanal Brewing Ventures, a platform that included Southern Tier Brewing Company (Lakewood, NY) and Victory Brewing Company (Downingtown, PA). Bold Rock Hard Cider in Nellysford, VA have since joined the Artisanal Brewing Ventures family.

https://sixpoint.com/