Siren Rock Provides Construction Update on New Brewing Facility in Rockwall, Texas

ROCKWALL, Texas– Two and half years after acquiring 1.5-acres of land in Rockwall’s Historic Downtown district, Siren Rock Brewing Company is literally reaching new heights as the vertical construction phase begins on its new 13,000 sf brewing facility near Lake Ray Hubbard, right across from Rockwall’s City Hall.

Siren Rock, located at South Goliad St. & TX Hwy 66, is only the third new ground-up construction brewery in DFW in a decade and the beginning of what Rockwall residents believe will continue to grow and expand the historic downtown. The location is set less than a mile from the lake and within walking distance to many local shops and restaurants, bringing visitors from all over into the local community. Siren Rock will feature a full production brewery, taproom, event space, kitchen and 2 lusciously landscaped beer gardens.

Founders Cory and Eva Cannon have envisioned a truly unique destination brewery which is influenced by their travels studying beer and wine culture in places like Belgium, Netherlands, Czech Republic, South Africa, and Napa Valley. Their visits to brew houses and wineries have evolved into the perfect blend of craft beer, ambiance and design in the forthcoming space.

“During our first trip to Belgium we got a good taste of what a regional brewery does for its community,” said Eva. “These places in Europe become a part of their neighborhood and a gathering destination where everyone is welcome, including dogs. Great conversations happen over pints and long-term friendships are formed. We want to recreate that sense of community, that local gathering place here in Rockwall.”

“We are looking forward to have Siren Rock Brewing Company as a part of our community, and excited to see the long-awaited progress on this fine craft brewery owned by local Rockwall citizens,” said Trace Johannesen, Rockwall City Councilman. “We have been working with Siren Rock for the past three years and Cory and Eva Cannon will no doubt make this a fantastic and lasting addition to our downtown landscape. Siren Rock will attract not only tourists to our area but also other great businesses to our historic downtown district. I can’t wait to enjoy a beer on their patio.”

Siren Rock Brewing Company, which is scheduled to open its doors in Spring 2021, will have a 30-barrel brewing system with state-of-the-art equipment for canning and packaging for distribution. The community will also have some say in which beers get added to the brewery’s brand. Siren Rock Brewing Company will have a core product line featuring the best of their German, Belgian, and American style ales, and the tasting room will feature twenty-four taps of core beers, seasonal offerings, and rotating taproom-only batches. If a particular test batch becomes popular, it might then be added to the core brand.

“We are so excited to share our love of craft beer with the greater Dallas Fort-Worth community, and our hope is to facilitate a new beer destination in historic downtown Rockwall.” adds Cory. “At Siren Rock quality and experiences are everything. We believe that if you work hard you get to play hard. We strive to create a culture that fosters creativity and lets personalities shine.”

For more information, visit their website at sirenrock.com. You can also follow them on social media for updates on the construction process and grand opening.

https://www.sirenrock.com