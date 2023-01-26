Sip Sip Hooray! MadTree Turns 10

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Cheers to ten years. MadTree, Ohio’s first craft brewery to can their beer is officially a decade old and has become so much more than craft beer. Over its history, MadTree has moved into a new facility in Oakley, branched out and launched a vodka soda line, Sway by MadTree, and opened Alcove kitchen + bar in historic Over-The-Rhine. They have also joined 1% for the Planet, giving back 1% of all sales to local environmentally sustainable nonprofits, achieved LEED Gold certification at their Alcove location, and applied for B-corp certification.

“Fifty percent of small businesses fail within five years,” says Co-owner Kenny McNutt, “To be at a point where we’re double that mark along with all the new innovation and different areas of business we’ve tapped into is a testament to our community’s support and our employees’ commitment to the brand.”

It started as friends brewing together in a garage who took the leap to start a business doing something they actually enjoy. Now, it’s a company that is driven to produce the best products around while giving back to the community and connecting people to nature and each other.

“We’re so proud of how far we’ve come as both a company and as people,” says Co-owner Brady Duncan. “It’s been a whirlwind of ups and downs, but we’ve never been more focused and aligned than where we are now. The next ten years and beyond are going to be really exciting as we continue to build a brand that we want our kids and future generations to be proud of.”

MadTree is also bringing back their anniversary party, Bonanza, for the first time since 2020 on February 25th, 2023. Featuring a brunch bingo, cake baking contest with Cincinnati Magazine, rare beers from guest breweries, a DANCEFIX performance, live music, karaoke, food trucks, and more, this is going to be their best birthday bash yet.

“This is one of our favorite traditions here at MadTree,” says McNutt, “And it’s so nice to say that it’s finally back. Bonanza epitomizes everything we love to celebrate including our community, friends, local partners & businesses as well as other breweries.”

Like every purchase you make, 1% of all sales during Bonanza will be donated back to local nonprofits like Cincinnati Parks Foundation, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Adventure Crew, and Groundwork ORV.

For More Information:

https://www.madtreebrewing.com/bonanza/