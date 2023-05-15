Sincere Cider Announces Exciting New Flavors Just In Time For Summer

NAPA, Calif.— Sincere Cider, a crisp, clean California-made cider, has officially announced their new flavors just in time for summer sipping. Cider lovers can now enjoy delicious, refreshing new flavors, such as Ginger Agave, Pine-Apple and Granada, launching June 1. Just in time for Pride, supporting Sincere is supporting a LGBTQIA+ brand. In celebration of Pride, Sincere Cider will be available at and a proud sponsor of Moore’s annual Pride 2023 Party in San Francisco benefitting Queer Lifespace on June 25.

Founded by hospitality and beverage industry veteran Bex Pezzullo, Sincere Cider is made for moments in the great outdoors. A devout nature and adventure enthusiast, Bex envisioned Sincere as an outdoors essential. What started as a passion-fueled hobby out of an Oakland garage during the pandemic has grown into one of California’s favorite cider brands—one rooted in heritage and home. Made with 100% clean and sustainably sourced ingredients, Sincere’s unique blend of culinary apples from Washington’s Yakima Valley is made from French wine yeast, fermented until dry, then back-sweetened with just a touch of fresh-pressed apple juice for a balanced and delicious taste.

The new flavors launching June 1 are made for summer moments, whether road tripping, by a campfire, or sipping on the beach. The Pine-Apple cider is infused with juicy pineapple and foraged spruce tips to remind you of those long summer days at the lake, while the Ginger Agave blends Sincere’s hard apple cider with ginger juice and agave to balance the spice – the perfect combination of heat meets sweet. The final flavor launching June 1 is the Granada, which was inspired by Bex’s travels to Spain where she first fell in love with hard cider. The Granada blends Sincere’s hard apple cider with Seville orange zest and California pomegranate juice for a refreshing, complex summer sip.

“We’re incredibly proud of our growth as a company and feel that the launch of our new flavors is an incredible chapter of our continual expansion,” said Sincere Cider founder, Bex Pezzullo. “We’re excited for our new and existing consumers to try out these three delicious new flavors to compliment the summer season, and to tee it up with Pride month to encourage the support of LGBTQIA+-owned companies.”

On June 25, Sincere will be sponsoring Juanita Moore’s annual Pride 2023 Party in which proceeds will benefit Queer Lifespace, an organization dedicated to providing mental health resources to the LGBTQIA+ community, and Sincere Cider will be served.

In addition to Sincere’s new flavors, individuals can also enjoy their mainstay flavor that put them on the map, the Sincere Cider Dry Apple. Sincere Cider ships nationally and can be purchased online through their website, and is widely available through retail partners in Northern California and Nevada.

