Silver Eagle Houston and Anheuser-Busch Donate +150,000 Cans of Emergency Drinking Water

Anheuser-Busch and Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC are providing 155,232 cans of emergency drinking water to aid in relief efforts from winter weather that recently impacted the Houston-area. The delivery is in response to a request from the American Red Cross to support communities right here in Houston and the Texas coast.

“While Houston may be a stranger to below freezing temperatures and winter weather, we are no stranger to understanding the importance of giving back to our communities during times of hardship and uncertainty. We are here to support all Houstonians and our friends across Texas with relief efforts,” said John Johnson, president of Silver Eagle Houston. “We’re honored to be a part of Anheuser-Busch’s emergency drinking water program with the American Red Cross.”

The canned water is expected to arrive on Saturday, February 20, 2021, in Houston, Texas, where Silver Eagle Houston will work with the American Red Cross to distribute the water to those in need.

The water will be sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Cartersville, Georgia, and Fort Collins, Colorado, which periodically pauses beer production to can drinking water to help communities in times of disaster.

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross – dating back to 1906. Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch and their wholesaler partners, including Silver Eagle Houston, have provided more than 86 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises nationwide.