Silver Eagle Distributors Names New VP of Sales and Marketing

SAN ANTONIO â€“ Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P., recently announced James P. ( J.P.) Limbaugh, II as the new VP of sales and marketing for Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P., one of the nationâ€™s largest Anheuser-Busch wholesalers. In this role, Limbaugh will lead the sales and marketing efforts for the company which includes the management of all sales, marketing and special events for Silver Eagleâ€™s 13-county territory. The territory includes Atascosa, Bexar, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Kinney, Maverick, Medina, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, Wilson, and Zavala Counties.

Prior to joining Silver Eagle, Limbaugh held the position of Sr. Sales Director â€“ South Texas for Anheuser-Busch and has more than 12 years of experience with Anheuser-Busch and the beer industry.Â He is a native of Cape Girardeau, Missouri and has a BS and MBA from Quincy University in Quincy, Illinois.

About Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P.

Silver Eagle Distributors, L.P. is one of the largest Anheuser-Busch distributors in the United States.Â More than 500 employees service a territory that includes Bexar County and extends over 12 additional counties in southwest Texas. Silver Eagleâ€™s footprint covers 18,481 square miles from Wilson County to Val Verde County on the state border. With a corporate office and warehouse in San Antonio, warehouse in Del Rio and depot in Carrizo Springs, Silver Eagle distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, national and local craft beers, craft spirits, and several non-alcohol beverages and waters. For more information, visit www.silvereagle.com.