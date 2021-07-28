Silver Eagle Beverages Announces Charitable Partnership with Freetail Brewing Co. to Support Culinaria 

SAN ANTONIO – Silver Eagle Beverages today announced “Locals Helping Locals,” a charitable partnership withFreetail Brewing Co., benefitingCulinaria, the leading organization promoting San Antonio as a culinary destination and supporting the restaurant and hospitality community in times of need.

Now through September 30, Freetail Brewing and Silver Eagle Beverages will donate $1 to Culinaria for every case or keg of San Antonio Pale Ale purchased. During 2020, in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Culinaria launched an Emergency Relief Fund to assist those in need in the San Antonio hospitality community. As the industry continues to recover, Culinaria has refocused efforts back to promoting San Antonio as a premier destination for culinary arts as well as supporting those in need in the hospitality community.

“Silver Eagle Beverages is proud to partner with Freetail Brewing for a cause that directly supports our hospitality community which is vital to San Antonio,” said John L. Nau III, Chairman and CEO, Silver Eagle Beverages.

“For us, San Antonio is more than our hometown. It’s why we brew and why we are passionate about supporting our local community,” said Bill Sisoian, President, Freetail Brewing.

“So many things have changed in the last year, but one of the best things to happen is that many organizations and businesses have come together to support each other through it all,” said Suzanne Taranto, President and CEO, Culinaria. “We are excited to work with Freetail Brewing and Silver Eagle Beverages on this opportunity and appreciate all that they’re doing for our hospitality community.”

About Silver Eagle Beverages

Silver Eagle Beverages is one of the largest Anheuser-Busch distributors in the United States. More than 500 employees service a territory that includes Bexar County and extends over 12 additional counties in southwest Texas. Silver Eagle Beverages’ footprint covers 18,481 square miles from Wilson County to Val Verde County on the state border. With a corporate office and warehouse in San Antonio, warehouse in Del Rio and depot in Carrizo Springs, Silver Eagle Beverages distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, national and local craft beers, and several non-alcohol beverages and waters. For more information, visithttp://www.silvereaglebeverages.com/.

About Freetail Brewing Co.

Founded in 2008, Freetail Brewing Co has been a leader in the local and statewide Craft Beer industry. After getting the laws changed, they opened their production brewery in 2014 and began distributing beer all across Texas. Their focus on the local community extends from trash pickup and recycling efforts to donating to the San Antonio Zoological Society. Freetail is available in cans and kegs in every major city in Texas. For more information visit www.freetailbrewing.com

About Culinaria

Culinaria is an independent, not-for-profit organization committed to promoting San Antonio as a premier wine and food destination while fostering community growth and enrichment. Culinaria is a registered 501 c (3) tax-exempt organization. A volunteer board of directors who represent the community and guide the organization in its mission to champion the wine and food industries governs Culinaria.