Silver Eagle Beverages Announce Partnership with Austin-based Pinthouse Brewing

SAN ANTONIO — Pinthouse Brewing, in partnership with San Antonio-based Silver Eagle Beverages, today announced distribution expansion to San Antonio, the brewery’s first market outside of Austin. Silver Eagle Beverages began delivering the Austin-brewed beers to accounts across San Antonio on January 18.

“We’re excited to finally spread the gospel of Pinthouse beer outside of Austin,” said Grant Weckerly, Director of Sales, Pinthouse Brewing. “It’s only natural that our first expansion market would be to our beer drinking buds to the south in San Antonio, many of whom have been asking for local availability of our beers for years.”

Launching exclusively on draft, the lineup of beers includes:

Electric Jellyfish Hazy IPA– one of the first hazy IPA’s brewed in Texas in 2015 and has since grown into Austin’s best-selling IPA with an incredible reception to its uniquely-styled hazy, hoppy yet minimally bitter character. Electric Jellyfish has been voted as the “Best Overall Beer” by the readers of the Austin Beer Guide the last four year’s running. In addition, it was named The Best Beer Made in Texas by the nationwide readers ofZymurgy Magazine in 2020. The beer itself is noted for its soft, yet clean tropically charged flavor profile complements of the use of 100% hand-selected hops which provide the juicy, citrusy character this beer is renowned for. ABV: 6.5

Magical Pils –Pinthouse’s second best-selling beer is a uniquely styled, modern American Pilsner, dry-hopped with hand selected American hops. This crisp, clean and lightly citrusy lager

is noted for its old world meets new lager profile. It’s a beer proven to touch a range of beer drinking palates from domestic lager drinkers to the most fervent fans of classic Pilsner. The beer showcases Loral hops, a new American variety that yields an array of subtle floral aromas and lemon forward spiciness. ABV: 5.3%

Training Bines IPA – Training Bines forgoes traditional bitterness in favor of a rounded juicy finish and a wonderfully complex olfaction profile of fruit, citrus, pine and floral notes from some of the Simcoe Lupulin Powder, Mosaic Lupulin Powder, and the Citra hops. An incredibly drinkable, dank, and beautifully nuanced example of what can be done when you focus on the quality of the hop and the farmers who grow it. ABV: 7%

“We are thrilled to be distributing Pinthouse Brewing’s line-up of exceptional craft beers to the San Antonio-area,” said J.P. Limbaugh, II, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Silver Eagle Beverages. “Silver Eagle Beverages is committed to finding and introducing more of the high quality, unique craft beers that San Antonians crave and Pinthouse brews is a great way to kick-off 2021.”

Pinthouse Brewing opened January 2021 as the newly added arm to the Pinthouse family of brewpubs located in Austin Texas. Pinthouse Brewing is an independently-owned and operated brewery located in Southeast Austin. As with their other locations, Pinthouse Brewing will continue to focus on quality and innovation within their brewing program. A 4 vessel, 15 barrel brewhouse manned by brewing alumni from all three Pinthouse Pizza locations will aid in the continued growth and increased breadth of Pinthouse offerings here in Central Texas.

###

About Pinthouse

Pinthouse was founded in 2012 in Austin, Texas, with a goal to serve ingredient-driven food and beer offerings from a small brewpub and restaurant location in central Austin. The latest production expansion has allowed increased capacity to help meet the demand of their increasingly popular beersWith a focus on brewing hop-focused, modern American IPA’s and other pint-worthy pub ales and lagers, Pinthouse has won accolades at some of the largest beer competitions in the world. Their awards include: six medals awarded since 2013 at the Great American Beer Fest, three medals at the World Beer Cup in 2018, and being voted a Top 20 Hazy IPA producer in the world in 2020 by the readers of Craft Beer & Brewing.

For more information visithttp://www.pinthousebrewing.com.

About Silver Eagle Beverages

Silver Eagle Beverages is one of the largest Anheuser-Busch distributors in the United States. More than 500 employees service a territory that includes Bexar County and extends over 12 additional counties in southwest Texas. Silver Eagle Beverages’ footprint covers 18,481 square miles from Wilson County to Val Verde County on the state border. With a corporate office and warehouse in San Antonio, warehouse in Del Rio and depot in Carrizo Springs, Silver Eagle Beverages distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, national and local craft beers, and several non-alcohol beverages and waters. For more information, visithttp://www.silvereaglebeverages.com/.