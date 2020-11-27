Silver City Brewery to Release Benefit Beer for the SMooCH: Seattle Musicians for Children’s Hospital event

BREMERTON, Wash. — Silver City Brewery announces a limited-release benefit beer for the SMooCH: Seattle Musicians for Children’s Hospital event. Titled SMooCH Weizenbock, this beer will be a limited-edition 16oz can release on December 1st, exclusively available at Silver City Brewery Taproom in Bremerton, WA and Silver City Restaurant in Silverdale, WA. A lively German-style dark wheat beer, bursting with authentic spicy clove character and intriguing roasted malt flavors, SMooCH Weizenbock is perfectly balanced with Washington State Liberty hops, known for their zesty herbal aromas. 100% of the profits of this beer are donated towards the SMooCH event, which benefits uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

The 9th Annual SMooCH (Seattle Musicians for Children’s Hospital) Benefit Concert will be held virtually on December 5, 2020. This year’s show will be broadcast free of charge on KEXP’s YouTube Channel to help raise funds for Uncompensated Care fund at Seattle Children’s. To date, SMooCH has raised more than $17.7 million. Last year’s event generated more than $3.6 million for uncompensated care. In 2019 Seattle Children’s provided more than $184 million in uncompensated care for patients and their families. 100% of event proceeds will benefit Seattle Children’s Uncompensated Care Fund which guarantees medical care for all children in our region, regardless of their ability to pay.

Additional information pertaining to this event can be found at https://smoochforkids.com/