Silver City Brewery to Release Benefit Beer for the SMooCH: Seattle Musicians for Children’s Hospital event

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

BREMERTON, Wash. — Silver City Brewery announces a limited-release benefit beer for the SMooCH: Seattle Musicians for Children’s Hospital event. Titled SMooCH Weizenbock, this beer will be a limited-edition 16oz can release on December 1st, exclusively available at Silver City Brewery Taproom in Bremerton, WA and Silver City Restaurant in Silverdale, WA. A lively German-style dark wheat beer, bursting with authentic spicy clove character and intriguing roasted malt flavors, SMooCH Weizenbock is perfectly balanced with Washington State Liberty hops, known for their zesty herbal aromas. 100% of the profits of this beer are donated towards the SMooCH event, which benefits uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

The 9th Annual SMooCH (Seattle Musicians for Children’s Hospital) Benefit Concert will be held virtually on December 5, 2020. This year’s show will be broadcast free of charge on KEXP’s YouTube Channel to help raise funds for Uncompensated Care fund at Seattle Children’s. To date, SMooCH has raised more than $17.7 million. Last year’s event generated more than $3.6 million for uncompensated care. In 2019 Seattle Children’s provided more than $184 million in uncompensated care for patients and their families. 100% of event proceeds will benefit Seattle Children’s Uncompensated Care Fund which guarantees medical care for all children in our region, regardless of their ability to pay.

Additional information pertaining to this event can be found at https://smoochforkids.com/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
BevNET Live Winter 2020
BevNET Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 7-9, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
12/08 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
12/10 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
12/14 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
12/15 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
12/14 - Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.