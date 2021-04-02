Sierra Nevada to Release Summer Break Session Hazy IPA

New Hazy IPA slams into summertime with a cannonball of hoppy flavor and a low ABV

CHICO, Calif. – Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. is gearing up for a summer of adventure with Summer Break Hazy IPA, a new low-ABV beer perfect for long days of play. Hitting shelves mid April, this national limited-time release shatters the mold of a session IPA by delivering bold hoppy notes of mango and passion fruit, smooth malt flavor, and a low 4.6% ABV to keep the summer fun going all day. It will debut in draft, and 12oz cans in six-packs, 12-packs, and 24-packs.

“Combining these two styles–a light and easy session IPA and a juicy full-flavored hazy IPA—is no easy feat,” said Joe Whitney, Chief Commercial Officer at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. “But we were determined to brew a beer that could be enjoyed on our own adventures. So, we were really motivated to innovate in this way and develop an insanely flavorful yet crushable beer.”

Summer Break will debut as Sierra Nevada’s summer seasonal, replacing Summerfest, a Czech-style Pilsner.

“Summer Break is an ideal combo of very impactful hop character in both flavor and aroma,” explained Scott Jennings, Innovation Brewmaster at Sierra Nevada. “It really pops. We’ve worked to make sure it’s not too thin, but has the right mouthfeel that really satisfies.”

About Summer Break Session Hazy IPA

It’s light and slammable, but with full flavor – the perfect brew for summertime activities. • ABV: 4.6%

IBU: 30

Color: Hazy Golden

Package types available: 6pk can, 12pk can, 24pk can, and draught

Availability: mid-April through July

About Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Inspired by frequent trips to the Sierra Nevada mountain range, Ken Grossman founded Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in 1980. Highly regarded for using only the finest quality ingredients, Sierra Nevada has set the standard for craft brewers worldwide with innovations in the brewhouse and in its sustainability efforts. The pioneering spirit that launched Sierra Nevada now spans both coasts with breweries in Chico, California and Mills River, North Carolina. Sierra Nevada is famous for its extensive line of beers including Pale Ale, Hazy Little Thing®, Torpedo® and a host of seasonal, specialty and limited release beers. Learn more at www.sierranevada.com.